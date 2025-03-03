Barcelona confirms new signing that's smaller and a lot cheaper than Messi
There are two new signings, in fact
Quick Summary
HMD has partnered with FC Barcelona for a couple of themed handsets.
The HMD Barça 3210 is based on its classic Nokia feature phone, while the HMD Barça Fusion smartphone includes player autographs that glow in the dark under UV lighting.
Mobile World Congress kicks off in Barcelona today and on its eve, HMD took the advantage of the location to announce a new deal with one of the biggest football clubs in the world.
It has signed with FC Barcelona for two themed phones – one a version of the Nokia 3210 reissue it released last spring, the other a customised variant of the HMD Fusion also launched last year.
The HMD Barça Fusion is a very affordable, entry-level Android phone that includes a detox mode for when you want to step away from social media and emails for a bit.
It comes in black but with 11 Barcelona players' signatures engraved on the rear, which glow when under UV lighting. That includes Robert Lewandowski, Gavi and Frenkie De Jong who were pictured celebrating each of the new phones.
As with the standard HMD Fusion, the Barça edition sports a 6.6-inch HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate, 50-megapixel front camera and a 108-megapixel camera on the rear.
It runs on the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset and comes with a 5,000mAh battery that should last at least a day.
The Barça Fusion is also priced the same as the standard model, at £229 / €299, so doesn't cost quite as much as Lamine Yamal's release clause (currently estimated to be around €1 billion).
The HMD Barça 3210 is cheaper still, at just £79. That's because it is a simple feature phone without smart functionality.
It does come with a rear 2-megapixel camera and a torch functionality, supports 4G calling, and has a 1,450mAh battery which will last an age on this kind of device. There are also 12 bespoke FC Barcelona wallpapers built in to choose from.
You can get it in either red or blue to match the team's strip.
Both phones will be available from mid-April.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
