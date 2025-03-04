Should I buy Nothing's Phone (3a) or the Pro? What's the difference?

Nothing just announced more than a little something: not only did the brand reveal the Nothing Phone (3a), it's also got a bigger brother, the Nothing Phone (3a) Pro.

So what's that all about – why two new Nothing handsets? And if you're contemplating buying a Nothing Phone (3a) series device then why might one suit you better than the other? Both are certainly contenders for the best cheap phone category.

I've had both Nothing Phone (3a) models in my possession for over a week prior to the Mobile World Congress show – where they were revealed – and ahead of my Nothing (3a) Pro review, here's a breakdown of how the pair differ.

Nothing Phone (3a) vs Pro: Design

Phone (3a): Blue / White / Black

Phone (3a) Pro: Grey / Black

Both: 8.4mm thin

As you can see from my picture up top, with the Nothing Phone (3a) on the left and the Nothing Phone (3a) Pro on the right, the two handsets look similar yet different.

Gone is the cutesy Minion-like face of the older Nothing Phone (2a)in both instances, with the Phone (3a) adopting a larger camera enclosure and the (3a) Pro adopting a totally new (and much larger) circular enclosure.

The internal componentry, visible through the translucent exterior, is also different for each handset. In my view it's less of a statement than before, more subtle, with the base (3a) having greater visual complexity in this department.

Both handsets are the same size, even if you wouldn't expect so owed to the Pro's circular camera enclosure, with a 6.77-inch display on each – so marginally larger than the last generation, but not by much against the 6.7-inch panel of old.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Nothing Phone (3a) vs Pro: Spec

6.77-inch OLED display, 1080 x 2412 pixels, 120Hz, 3000 nits peak

Glyph Lighting: 3 lights with '26 individually assignable zones'

Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor, 8GB RAM

IP64 dust- and water-resistance rating

5000mAh battery capacity

50W wired charging

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

Here's the key thing: both the Nothing Phone (3a) and Nothing Phone (3a) Pro feature the same core specs across the board, matching one another in every regard – except for the cameras, which I'll come to further below.

That means whichever handset suits you best, you'll get a 6.77-inch display with a much brighter output than last generation – it's 1300 nits outdoors, but can boost to 3000 nits peaks, Nothing reckons – and all the same integral internals.

That includes a Qualcomm mid-tier processor, 8GB RAM (for the UK, there's a 12GB option for India only), a 5000mAh battery capacity with fast 50W charging, and improved IP64 dust-resistance to keep everything protected.

The Glyph Lighting is the same for both, too, here in 26 zones which can be individually assigned to illuminate differently for calls, notifications and so forth.

Nothing Phone (3a) vs Pro: Cameras

Phone (3a): Main: 50-megapixel, f1/.9 aperture, optical stabilisation (OIS) 2x zoom: 50MP, f/2.0, electronic stabilisation (EIS) Wide: 8MP, f/2.2 Front: 32MP, f/2.2

Phone (3a) Pro: Main: 50-megapixel, f1/.9 aperture, optical stabilisation (OIS) 3x periscope: 50MP (Sony Lytia 600), f/2.55, EIS & OIS Wide: 8MP, f/2.2 Front: 50MP, f/2.2



Here's the crucial difference: while both Nothing Phone (3a) and the Pro offer zoom lenses, in the base model it's a 2x zoom, while the Pro has a 3x periscope.

That means a 50mm equivalent for the (3a) and a 70mm equivalent for the (3a) Pro.

The pair use different sensors for their main 50-megapixel cameras, too, which gives the Pro even more dynamic range and lower image noise.

In terms of wide-angle rear optics, however, it's identical for both.

Front cameras, the Pro is slightly less wide-angle, but is higher resolution, at 50-megapixel rather than 32MP.

Nothing Phone (3a) vs Pro: Conclusion

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

While I'm part way into my full Nothing Phone (3a) Pro testing as I write this comparison, so various tests are forthcoming, the difference between the base (3a) and Pro versions is largely based on camera differences.

In summary: the (3a) Pro has a periscope zoom that's able to reach further, while its main camera's sensor is marginally better than the base Phone (3a), but the pair share the same wide-angle rear arrangement.

Sure, the Nothing Phone (3a) looks fairly different to the Phone (3a) Pro, too, with the latter adopting a far larger circular camera enclosure to deliver on that bolder cameras specification.

The Pro will also cost more, of course, at £449 in the UK ($459 in the US, AU$849 via US Developer Program only). The base Phone (3a) is £329 ($379/AU$459) by comparison, putting it into a fairly different category.

Pre-orders are now open, with the Nothing Phone (3a) going on sale from 11 March, while the Phone (3a) Pro arrives later, from 25 March. In the UK, in addition to buying outright, EE will be offering both devices on contract too.