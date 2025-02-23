5 must-know iPhone 16e facts and how it compares to iPhone 16
Apple's newest iPhone is an interesting addition
So, after weeks (if not months) of anticipation, the iPhone 16e is finally here – baffling almost everyone from a naming standpoint (iPhone SE 4 it ain't) but ticking off much of what was expected in terms of features. It's very much a stripped-back version of the iPhone 16, and looks like Apple's way of continuing the iPhone SE lineup in a form that'll be easier to differentiate on a yearly basis moving forward. It'll probably be a lock on lists of the best iPhones moving forward.
The phone becomes a new affordable option for those who aren't quite willing to stretch to a new iPhone 16, but does so by making some really interesting changes and omissions. It even introduces a couple of features that no other iPhone can boast, so I've brought together a shortlist of the five facts you need to know about it if you're considering a pre-order.
1. It's the exact same size as the iPhone 16
Apple doesn't like to explicitly draw comparisons between its phones, so that people don't get trapped into thinking one is "worse" than the other, but if you compare the dimensions of the iPhone 16e to its older sibling, you'll see they're the same. The only tiny difference comes when screen size is concerned, and even that is only because the 16e has a notch, while the iPhone 16 has a Dynamic Island.
Still, in the hand they'll be the same size, which also means that the era of small iPhones continues to look dead and buried. The 6.1-inch display is much larger than that on the 2022 iPhone SE, which remains the smallest iPhone you can currently buy new.
2. It's got the action button (and USB-C)
It was always going to be interesting figuring out what Apple would cut to make the iPhone 16e cheaper, and equally fascinating is what it's kept in. The Action Button, for example, makes an appearance here, letting you create a physical shortcut that can do all manner of things. There's no Camera Control, though, which is no surprise given it was new this year.
The phone charges by USB-C, too, which means that you don't need to go out for any new cables or power bricks. It also has the best battery life in any iPhone of its size, according to Apple, which is great to hear.
3. The camera system is completely unique
Apple likes to make sure that even its budget phones have impressive features to boast about, and in the 16e's case this might be the camera system above all else. With just a single shooter on the rear, it looks downright simplistic compared to the three and four-camera units of many flagships.
In fact, it's extremely sophisticated according to Apple, and features its first ever hybrid system to allow for multiple shooting experiences in one lens. In particular, you'll be able to get a 2X optical zoom for closer shots, while standard photos should come out nice and wide-angle.
4. There's no MagSafe
This one rankles me a little – Apple hasn't included its brilliant magnetic MagSafe charging system on the iPhone 16e, reverting to standard non-magnetised wireless charging to presumably save money on components. Others will point out that no iPhone SE model had MagSafe before it, but they were based on previous designs that weren't really able to accommodate those extra magnets.
The 16e, by contrast, is in the chassis of the iPhone 16, which has MagSafe, so it's clearly a budgetary choice this time around, and I think that's quite a big shame. MagSafe is a huge quality of life feature that enables iPhones to work with all manner of smart accessories, grips and chargers really seamlessly, so missing out on it is a bummer.
5. It has a groundbreaking modem
I think it's fair to say that 99% of users don't even know what the modem in their phone does, let alone care about who makes it. Still, for tech-heads, it's really interesting to learn that the iPhone 16e contains Apple's first-ever in-house cellular modem, the C1.
This means that it has brought another bit of its supply chain under its own wing, and could make for some fascinating iPhone-only features down the line. In particular, Apple says that C1 is the most power-efficient modem it's ever used, so hopefully the battery drain of 5G usage is mitigated.
I'd assume that the iPhone 17 range will feature the C1 or C2, now, and that we'll learn more about the hardware as people get their hands on the phone and break it down. Don't expect huge changes in connectivity, but this is another sign of Apple's focus on making all of its own parts wherever possible.
Max is T3's Staff Writer for the Tech section – with years of experience reporting on tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having previously flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor.
