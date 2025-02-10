iPhone SE 4 revealed early by renowned case manufacturer

Quick Summary Case manufacturer Spigen seemingly posted its iPhone SE 4 order page early, giving us an official-looking glimpse at the new phone. It also revealed the name for the new device as "iPhone SE (4th gen)", which puts the bed previous thoughts it could be the "iPhone 16e".

It is widely expected that Apple will finally unveil its latest iPhone SE model this week, possibly even as soon as tomorrow (11 February), but it seems we've got an early glimpse already.

Renowned case manufacturer Spigen, which makes officially-licensed cases for all manner of phones, including iPhones, reportedly posted its iPhone SE 4 order page early.

Spotted by Reddit user pong_jira (via 91Mobiles), the page didn't just reveal the design of Apple's forthcoming entry-level device, but its official name. There had been a lot of speculation suggesting the range could be renamed "iPhone 16e" to comply with the existing iPhone family, but it seems it'll continue with established branding.

The handset is called "iPhone SE (4th gen)" by the retailer and largely looks the same as other leaked renders we've seen in recent times.

A single camera lens can be seen on the rear, alongside a flash and auto focus sensor.

Other interesting elements shown in the images include an additional button placement on the left-hand side – possibly for a camera capture button. And the elephant in the room is a whacking great notch on the front display.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Spigen via 91Mobiles) (Image credit: Spigen via 91Mobiles)

This is the main bone of contention, as some previous leaks (from reliable sources) suggested the iPhone SE 4 would come with the Dynamic Island. However, the Spigen renders clearly show a notch.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It always seemed odd that Apple would make its latest iPhone SE model so close to the iPhone 16 in design, yet charge considerably less for it, so this would be an understandable sacrifice to keep costs down.

Spigen has since removed its order page (adding to the sense that it's the real deal) so it's hard to glean additional information. But other rumours suggest the new iPhone will sport a 6.1-inch OLED display and run on the same processor as the iPhone 16 – the A18 – in order to offer Apple Intelligence.

The renders also show that USB-C will finally be adopted by an SE model, which is a mandatory requirement for sale in the EU, so it will match every other mobile device Apple now makes.

We should find out for sure in the coming days. Apple will likely announce the phone by simply sending out a press release to journalists. We'll make sure you're one of the first to know as soon as it does.