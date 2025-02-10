iPhone SE 4 revealed early by renowned case manufacturer
Also confirms it'll be called "iPhone SE (4th gen)"
Quick Summary
Case manufacturer Spigen seemingly posted its iPhone SE 4 order page early, giving us an official-looking glimpse at the new phone.
It also revealed the name for the new device as "iPhone SE (4th gen)", which puts the bed previous thoughts it could be the "iPhone 16e".
It is widely expected that Apple will finally unveil its latest iPhone SE model this week, possibly even as soon as tomorrow (11 February), but it seems we've got an early glimpse already.
Renowned case manufacturer Spigen, which makes officially-licensed cases for all manner of phones, including iPhones, reportedly posted its iPhone SE 4 order page early.
Spotted by Reddit user pong_jira (via 91Mobiles), the page didn't just reveal the design of Apple's forthcoming entry-level device, but its official name. There had been a lot of speculation suggesting the range could be renamed "iPhone 16e" to comply with the existing iPhone family, but it seems it'll continue with established branding.
[Leaked] iPhone SE 4th gen Spigen Case from r/iphone
The handset is called "iPhone SE (4th gen)" by the retailer and largely looks the same as other leaked renders we've seen in recent times.
A single camera lens can be seen on the rear, alongside a flash and auto focus sensor.
Other interesting elements shown in the images include an additional button placement on the left-hand side – possibly for a camera capture button. And the elephant in the room is a whacking great notch on the front display.
This is the main bone of contention, as some previous leaks (from reliable sources) suggested the iPhone SE 4 would come with the Dynamic Island. However, the Spigen renders clearly show a notch.
It always seemed odd that Apple would make its latest iPhone SE model so close to the iPhone 16 in design, yet charge considerably less for it, so this would be an understandable sacrifice to keep costs down.
Spigen has since removed its order page (adding to the sense that it's the real deal) so it's hard to glean additional information. But other rumours suggest the new iPhone will sport a 6.1-inch OLED display and run on the same processor as the iPhone 16 – the A18 – in order to offer Apple Intelligence.
The renders also show that USB-C will finally be adopted by an SE model, which is a mandatory requirement for sale in the EU, so it will match every other mobile device Apple now makes.
We should find out for sure in the coming days. Apple will likely announce the phone by simply sending out a press release to journalists. We'll make sure you're one of the first to know as soon as it does.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
