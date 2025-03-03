Infinix Zero concept shows how flip phones can be even more pocket-friendly
Infinix has shown off a new concept phone at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, displaying an innovative twist on the folding phone segment. Called the Infinix Zero Series Mini Tri-Fold this model features two hinges, but in a smaller format than the few multi-fold models we’ve seen so far.
The idea behind the new concept phone is to let you fold it up smaller than current device. More like a flip phone, you’ll be able to slip it into your pocket more easily than something like the Huawei Mate XT, where the focus is on unfolding to access a display that’s more like the size of a tablet.
The Infinix Zero concept will then be able to unfold to a couple of different sizes, so you can use two-thirds of the display or open it up fully, at which point it’s just like a large smartphone.
Infinix takes this idea further, suggesting that when it’s all folded, it’s more like a compact camera, with the ability to clip it onto clothes or bike handlebars to capture content, and this is really the point – it’s about the versatility of making your phone smaller.
What isn’t revealed is how large the display actually is at any point in the process, but images suggest that it’s probably around the size of a 7-inch display, so it’s probably larger than the likes of the Xiaomi 15 Ultra or Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. It’s an interesting idea, but does raise some issues.
Having two folds on it means that the display is going to have a couple of creases on it, so daily use might result in an experience that’s not quite as good as if you just went out and got a regular phone. That means that the compact form has to really appeal to you because ultimately, a regular phone isn’t too difficult to stick in your pocket already.
Infinix seems to be pushing this towards active users and admittedly, if you’re out hiking then space is at a premium and you might just appreciate what this phone will do for you.
There’s also no telling how much of a concept this phone is. It’s not clear if Infinix will take this concept through to production, or just tease the market with this idea. But, the company does finish its announcement saying: "This is more than a glimpse into what is next. It is a testament to redefining the mobile experience."
That gives us some hope that it could see the light of day at some point in the future.
