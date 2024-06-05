Potential Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 beater appears online, expected to be cheaper too

Quick Summary Tecno is bringing out a successor to the Phantom V Flip, according to listings found online. It'll probably still be priced very competitively, although it may not come out worldwide.

At the end of 2023, Tecno made its entry into the folding phone market with the Tecno Phantom V Flip, and it looks like it's readying a follow-up.

A new entry on the FCC database has been spotted that closely resembles the listing for 2023's Phantom V Flip, so is thought to be a follow-up – the Phantom V2 Flip.

Found by MySmartPrice, the listing doesn't really tell us much else about the forthcoming foldable phone. All we know for now is that the Phantom V2 Flip will ship with twin batteries that add up to 4,590mAh of capacity.

However, that's about a 15 per cent uplift on the older version, which is a fairly impressive boost between generations, and with software refinements it might well result in a markedly better battery life.

Given that the listing also says that up to 70W fast-charging will be supported, it'll clearly be easy to get the Phantom V2 Flip powered up nice and quickly.

A similar model number also recently appeared in the Geekbench database for benchmarking, so it looks like we can also be fairly confident that the chipset powering the phone will be a MediaTek Dimensity 8020 processor.

That benchmarking test confirmed the phone will ship with 8GB of RAM, while the FCC listing indicates it'll have 256GB of storage space, both of which are very solid numbers to bring to the table.

Another question will be whether this ends up on sale in a wider range of locations than the first phone, which was more limited to India and Asia – where its price compared to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 was a big advantage.

The first Tecno Phantom V Flip was a few hundred pounds cheaper on arrival than the latest Galaxy Z Flip, but it's a little hard to find other than through reselling sites like eBay if you're in Europe or the US.

There's plenty more to learn about the next Tecno flip phone, then, with no clear indication from the company of an unveiling in the near future – but we'd assume that something will come out fairly soon, since these rumours appear to be fairly concrete.