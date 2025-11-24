The power station that quietly runs my home office setup has fallen by nearly £180 for Black Friday
EcoFlow's superb DELTA 3 Plus is going for a lot less than usual
I don't know about you, but the electricity supply in my area is getting patchier by the day. I remember thinking a few years ago that investing in a portable power station is a foolish luxury; now, I can't imagine running my home office without one.
The model I've been using is EcoFlow's DELTA 3 Plus, which is small enough to sit out of the way under my office desk but powerful enough to run most of my office equipment, including a monitor, laptop, and other devices – and now you can own one for a whopping £177 less!
The EcoFlow River 3 Plus is a compact powerhouse built for home-office reliability. Its sub-10 ms UPS switchover keeps PCs, monitors and routers running through outages, while the LiFePO₄ battery, pure sine-wave AC output and fast recharging make it a rock-solid backup.
The EcoFlow RIVER 3 Plus is an ideal choice if you want a reliable power station for your home office, and especially for handling those sudden blackouts. With a pro-grade UPS switchover time of under 10 ms, it’s designed to keep sensitive equipment like desktops, monitors, NAS drives and routers running smoothly without loss of data or reboot risk.
Inside, it uses a long-life LiFePO₄ battery chemistry, offering a durable lifecycle and high safety margin. The unit supports multiple charging paths (AC, solar, car) and features a pure-sine-wave inverter, meaning clean output for delicate electronics.
The RIVER 3 Plus is capable of handling 600 W+ continuous loads (depending on model), stackable/expandable capacity (in some series) and offers smart app control so you can monitor battery status, output and switchover behaviour remotely.
The built-in UPS function is what really makes it home-office savvy. One moment the mains are fine, the next a blackout hits and the power station instantly (within milliseconds) takes over to preserve your workflow, connections and data.
