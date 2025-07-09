Get £400 off this Nebula that rewrites the rule book on portable projectors
Small AND bright?
The first portable projector I used that persuaded me these things don’t have to be rubbish was an Anker Nebula. And now the great grandson in that lineage has hundreds of pounds off thanks to Prime Day.
The Nebula X1 is two things that used to be mutually exclusive, a serious projector and a portable projector. It may not be cheap even after a hefty £400 Prime Day discount. But if you have been waiting to pick one of these up, now is the time.
The top of the Nebula portable range, this projector uses a triple laser light source to pack a lot of brightness into a relatively petite, if not particularly light (6.2kg), enclosure.
What makes the Nebula X1 special? It’s designed to be carted around with you, and yet has proper projector features like an optical zoom lens.
This means it’s not only the protector’s position that determines how large the resulting image is. There’s also a motorised gimbal to control the direction in which the lens points, which allows for much greater flexibility when dealing with non-standard room arrangements.
It uses a laser light source rather than a lamp, for longevity similar to that of a TV, unlike classic projectors. And with 3500-lumen brightness, its light-throwing power is far greater than that of the average smaller model.
The Nebula X1 is a 4K-resolution projector and has its own smart TV interface, so you don’t need to bring anything else with you to get hooked up.
There’s just one part you need to know before buying. Despite its portability chops and handle, the Nebula X1 does not have an integrated battery. It does need to be plugged in – to a power station style battery, if not the mains.
For that style of battery-led portable use, you want something even more petite, like the Nebula Capsule 3 or its larger-but-brighter sibling, the Nebula Mars 3. Those are also on sale during Prime Day, alongside other Nebula models.
