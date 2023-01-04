Samsung's best portable projector just got even better

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

We really liked the original Samsung FreeStyle projector (pictured), and it's testament to how good the competition is that Samsung's little projector didn't make it into our best portable projectors guide. But that might change in 2023, because there's a brand new and even better version.

The first thing you'll notice is that the FreeStyle has been redesigned, so it looks more like a tower than the tin can it resembled before. But less obviously, you'll be able to connect two FreeStyles together to get twice the display size without any fuss.

What's new in the Samsung FreeStyle 2023?

The twin-display feature, which Samsung calls Smart EDGE Blending, is the USP here: it delivers a 21:9 aspect ratio with no need to perform manual adjustment or lining up. As before there's Samsung's excellent Tizen smart TV interface, and this year's model gets the Samsung Entertainment Hub for more entertainment options including cloud gaming from Amazon Luna, Microsoft Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Nvidia GeForce Now and Utomik. As with other Samsung devices the FreeStyle works with Samsung SmartThings.

Although the internals haven't changed as dramatically as the outside, there's still a big upgrade here: the FreeStyle now has three lasers, which means it's more competitive with other short-throw projectors. Resolution is still 1080p, however, so if you're looking for one of the best 4K projectors this one isn't for you.

Samsung hasn't announced the price of the new FreeStyle yet but it should be in the region of $899, the RRP of its predecessor.