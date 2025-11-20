Ulanzi takes on DJI and RODE with a shockingly cheap wireless mic for creators

Ulanzi built its reputation by making the accessories, such as the cages, mounts, tripods and lights, that creators bolt onto their DJI, GoPro and Insta360.

Now the brand is stepping directly into one of the most competitive creator categories, wireless audio, with its new A200 Mini Mic, which feels deliberately engineered to shake up the entry-level market, alongside models like the DJI Mic Mini and the Rode VideoMic GO II.

The A200 is a tiny, 6-gram transmitter designed for phones, action cameras and everyday creators who want better audio without carrying bulky gear.

(Image credit: Ulanzi)

Despite its size, the spec sheet reads like something far more expensive: a 48kHz/24-bit sampling rate, 120dB max SPL for distortion-free loud environments, >75dB signal-to-noise ratio and a THD+N figure under 0.05%.

Inside sits a DSP audio chip paired with a triple-line electret condenser design, giving the A200 surprising sensitivity, dynamic range and resistance to interference.

Compact, creator-friendly, and clearly positioned as a DJI alternative

Both the 6g transmitter and 3.6g receiver charge in a compact 39.6g case – smaller than the Apple AirPods Pro 3 case – which stores a 360mAh battery capable of fully recharging the transmitters 1.5 times.

Expect around six hours of recording per transmitter, or roughly 30 hours total with the case.

Transmission happens over 2.4GHz with 13dBm of RF power, delivering a stable range of up to 100 metres in open environments and around 50 metres when obstructed.

Latency is kept under 24ms, which is perfectly acceptable for mobile vlogging, interviews or livestreaming.

A disruptive bit of kit for beginners and pros alike

The A200’s biggest appeal is its simplicity. Plug in the receiver, clip on the mic, and you’re recording with noise reduction active by default.

It works with Android phones, iPhones with USB-C, computers and select action cameras, so it slots neatly into the existing ecosystems creators already use, including DJI Osmo Action, Pocket and GoPro setups.

With a starting price of $39.99 during launch and $49.99 afterwards, the A200 feels purpose-built for creators who want clean audio but don’t want to spend hundreds on a flagship system.

The A200 is available now at Ulanzi.