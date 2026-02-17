Pancake Day 2026: 15 pancake-making appliances and essentials for Shrove Tuesday
From pans to platters, these are the only Pancake Day essentials you need this year
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Happy Pancake Day 2026! If you’re planning a sweet stack for breakfast or savoury crepes for dinner, this guide has all you could possibly need to celebrate Pancake Day this year.
For those who are new to the holiday, Pancake Day – also known as Shrove Tuesday – is the traditional feast day before the start of Lent, a time of fasting before Easter. Traditionally, Shrove Tuesday was the last day to use up ingredients like eggs and oils before the fast which led many people to make pancakes.
While Lent is still practiced by many Christians worldwide, Pancake Day has also become a fun event to make and eat lots of sweet and savoury pancakes. To do so, I’ve put together a list of 15 pancake-making appliances and essentials to help you make the best pancakes this Shrove Tuesday.
P.S. If you can’t get enough of your air fryer, check out this five minute tutorial for making pancakes in an air fryer.
Pancake Day essentials
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and more.
In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.