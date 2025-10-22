3 dehumidifier deals to help you through winter from Duux, Tower and Pro Breeze
Beat damp and mould this winter with these cheap dehumidifier deals
If you’re looking for a cheap way to keep mould out of your house this winter, then you need to invest in a dehumidifier – and these three deals can help you do just that.
The best dehumidifiers are must-have gadgets for this time of year, as the colder and wetter weather means your home is more prone to damp and mould. As everyday costs get higher, dehumidifiers are also helpful for getting your laundry dry without the added cost of using your tumble dryer.
Dehumidifiers aren’t too expensive in the grand scheme of things, but you are looking at dropping between £200 - £300 on a decent appliance. With that being said, I’ve found three dehumidifier deals from Duux, Tower and Pro Breeze that can help you through the winter.
Save £60 on the Duux Bora Smart 30L Dehumidifier in Duux’s latest sale. Its compressor and 4-litre water tank works to extract moisture from the air to create a nicer and more hygienic climate in your home. It also connects to the Duux Smart app so you can operate it remotely.
Get 22% off the Tower 20-Litre Dehumidifier, just in time for winter. This dehumidifier can extract up to 20 litres of moisture a day to eliminate damp and mould. It has three modes to choose from, and a 24-hour auto-off timer to help you save money and energy.
The Pro Breeze 6L Compressor Dehumidifier is now 27% off at Amazon. Good for smaller rooms or university halls, the Pro Breeze 6L Compressor Dehumidifier is compact and easy to move from room to room with its wheels. To get the perfect ambient room temperature, it has a humidity sensor and LED lights that measures and displays it so you can customise it to your needs.
