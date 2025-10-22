3 dehumidifier deals to help you through winter from Duux, Tower and Pro Breeze

If you’re looking for a cheap way to keep mould out of your house this winter, then you need to invest in a dehumidifier – and these three deals can help you do just that.

The best dehumidifiers are must-have gadgets for this time of year, as the colder and wetter weather means your home is more prone to damp and mould. As everyday costs get higher, dehumidifiers are also helpful for getting your laundry dry without the added cost of using your tumble dryer.

Dehumidifiers aren’t too expensive in the grand scheme of things, but you are looking at dropping between £200 - £300 on a decent appliance. With that being said, I’ve found three dehumidifier deals from Duux, Tower and Pro Breeze that can help you through the winter.

Tower 20-Litre Dehumidifier: was £179.99 now £139.99 at Robert Dyas Get 22% off the Tower 20-Litre Dehumidifier, just in time for winter. This dehumidifier can extract up to 20 litres of moisture a day to eliminate damp and mould. It has three modes to choose from, and a 24-hour auto-off timer to help you save money and energy.