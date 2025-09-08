Google Nest leak shows its new camera and doorbell line-up already in stores

QUICK SUMMARY A Reddit user reported seeing Google Nest’s new smart home line-up in Home Depot. The photos show the new Nest Outdoor and Indoor cameras, and the Nest Doorbell in fresh ‘2K’ packaging and potential pricing.

Following the Made by Google event – which was strangely quiet regarding smart home launches – a line-up of Google Nest devices were leaked , including Outdoor and Indoor cameras and a Nest Doorbell. Now, all three new devices have been spotted in Home Depot stores.

Posted to Reddit , a user visiting Home Depot saw that the retailer had the new Google Nest products already stocked on the shelves. While the products were behind grating so can’t actually be bought yet, the photos clearly show off the new products, their packaging and potential pricing.

The updated packaging shows the security cameras and doorbell which look similar to their predecessors. The main changes to the packaging is ‘2K’ which comes after the product name. All the new Google Nest products are expected to come with 2K resolution so this is a nice confirmation that this earlier leak is true.

Eagle eyed Reddit users also spotted that a ‘With Gemini’ badge was on the side of the boxes. As far as we can see, no other features have been printed on the packaging, except ‘Wired’.

Pricing has also been revealed on the cameras and video doorbell , although this could change in the lead-up to the launches being officially available to buy which is expected in October. Judging from the pictures, the Nest Doorbell could be $179.99 while the cameras could start at $99.99.

And that's not the only leak that recently came out. As spotted by Android Authority , the new Nest products have appeared on the latest version of the Google Home app. There are set-up options already in there ready for users to get started with the new products when they launch.