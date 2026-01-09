Forget Wi-Fi 7, Wi-Fi 8 has already arrived at CES

Quick Summary Shown off during CES 2026, the Asus ROG NeoCore Wi-Fi 8 router is the next generation in wireless internet. The good news is that these could start to appear as early as this year, bringing ultra-stable, AI-ready internet connectivity to homes.

In a CES 2026 surprise reveal, new Wi-Fi 8 routers have been unveiled – not long after Wi-Fi 7 just stated to go mainstream.

The jump forward in internet connectivity comes in the form of the Asus ROG NeoCore Wi-Fi 8 router. This is built to offer ultra-stable internet connections which are ideal for the AI demands that are arriving and still incoming.

The Asus ROG range is typically associated with high-end gaming setups. So while this router represents the future of internet connectivity, it's also perfectly targeted at gamers that want the very lowest latency and fastest online speeds.

YouTube Watch On

Wi-Fi 8, in this router, will offer double mid-range throughput and double the width of IoT coverage. For gamers, the really sweet spot is that this delivers six times lower latency thanks to smarter multi-AP and multi-client operations. And that's compared to the latest Wi-Fi 7 too – impressive.

So while Wi-Fi 8 is coming to lower latency, it's also about enhanced levels of stability and therefore reliability. That is exactly the point when it comes to the high demands of AI – something due to be far more prevalent in the coming months and years.

Wi-Fi 8 also offers stability in denser environments. So where routers can interfere with each other on older systems, Wi-Fi 8 uses intelligent spectrum coordination – making it ideal for use in flats.

Tenlong Deng, general manager of Asus' wireless and networking department, said: "WiFi 8 is not just about chasing peak speed – it’s about making every connection smarter and more reliable."

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Asus ROG NeoCore: pricing and availability

The Asus ROG NeoCore Wi-Fi 8 router will arrive alongside a set of mesh systems and routers. These, Asus says, will arrive "in 2026".

Expect them to appear later this year therefore, with a range of pricing to reflect how much kit you're opting for.

To get an idea, the current top-end Asus ROG Rapture Wi-Fi 7 router is priced at £491 and the Asus ROG Strix is £349.