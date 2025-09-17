Netflix's latest Monster series looks "unforgettable" – Charlie Hunnam stars
This one looks genuinely horrible
I'm not sure I get the attraction, myself, but it's very clear that Netflix is finding huge success with dramatisations of grisly real-world crimes and serial killer stories – it's producing more and more of them over time, after all. Now, it's unveiled one of its biggest ever, and it looks likely to be one of the most disturbing shows it's ever made.
Monster: The Ed Gein Story continues the anthology format of the Monster franchise, which has previously looked at the Menendez brothers and other criminals. This time, as the title suggests, it turns its attention on Ed Gein, a notorious murderer whose house was discovered to be full of macabre keepsakes – he'll be played by Charlie Hunnam, looking almost unrecognisable.
The story looks like it'll take us through much of Gein's adult life, since his crimes did take place over quite a long period of time (I've had a depressing read of his Wikipedia page, which I don't recommend if you're aiming to keep some mental wellbeing today). Hunnam looks like he'll be playing him with real commitment, and the voice he's adopting is extremely creepy.
Creepier still, though, is some of the imagery that Netflix laces this trailer with, including looks at the various artefacts Gein made out of human skin, such as lampshades, and the horrendous trophies he took from cadavers and victims, right down to their faces. I'm frankly pretty surprised at how explicit the trailer is, but I suppose it will help ensure that no one starts the show without knowing at least roughly what they're in for.
Going by the response under the video on YouTube, there's a lot of positivity to check out, too. One person wrote a bit of a tribute: "All I can say is this: if this show even begins to tap into the sheer darkness and grotesque reality of who this man was, and I have a strong feeling it will, it’s going to be an absolutely wild, chilling, and unforgettable experience to watch."
If they're right, then this could be a major show for Netflix – so we'll be keeping an eye out on 3 October when it hits the massive streaming service, with every expectation that it'll soon rocket to the top of its charts.
Max is T3's Staff Writer for the Tech section
