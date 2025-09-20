I completely missed this Kristen Stewart movie streaming on Disney+

Even when you keep super active tabs on what movies and series are heading to streaming services at all times, like I do for T3, there are ways for things to creep through the gaps. Last week I spent a series of days moving from Edinburgh down to the south, and that meant a few days without internet, and without the time to check up on the latest trailer uploads.

So, imagine my mild surprise when my YouTube algorithm helpfully served me up the trailer for Sacramento this week, almost as if it knew I'd missed that the movie's out now and available to stream on Disney+ and Hulu. That's right – it's not even coming soon, but rather can be watched right now.

Sacramento | Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

The movie looks like a pretty charming little road-trip comedy with long-term friends Michael Cera and Michael Angarano navigating the challenges of ageing together – each facing their own little crisis about the fact that they're not as free as they used to be. In the background, Cera's character is married to Kristen Stewart, who seems to be a supportive presence late on in her pregnancy.

It's a simple setup, with Maya Erskine added in as an enigmatic romantic prospect for Angarano's character, but really the whole point of the movie is watching the two leads navigate a challenging time and come to a more mature viewpoint about what the next few years of their lives will look like. All this set against the backdrop of a beautiful drive through the Californian countryside.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Hulu) (Image credit: Hulu) (Image credit: Hulu) (Image credit: Hulu) (Image credit: Hulu)

If that doesn't persuade you, though, I have good news – the movie already had its big wave of reviews, and it looks really positive for it. Sacramento is sitting on a score of 84% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, which is fairly enviable, even if its audience score is a little more middling right now.

That suggests this could be a great one to add to your watchlist if you're on the lookout for easygoing movies that could take you through a pleasant evening without too much stress or world-ending tension.