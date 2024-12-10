Amazon Alexa’s most asked questions revealed – AI and celebrity heights had a starring role

QUICK SUMMARY Amazon has revealed Alexa’s most asked questions from UK customers. The most commonly asked questions include heights, ages and net worth's of celebrities, as well as a high interest in AI.

As it does at the end of every year, Amazon has revealed Alexa’s most asked questions for 2024. Amongst the results, that included plenty of questions about actors, musicians and sports teams, were many queries about artificial intelligence (AI) after the technology had quite a starring role this year.

Following in Spotify’s footsteps, Amazon has released its own version of ‘Alexa Wrapped’ which has rounded up all the most commonly asked questions from UK users who have Alexa on their best smart speakers , displays and other smart devices.

As expected, the majority of questions that Alexa received were about celebrities, including musicians, actors, influencers, royals and more. According to Amazon, height, age, net worth and spouses were the cause of interest, with celebrities like Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter, Tom Cruise and Kevin Hart having their height queried the most.

Other fun celebrity questions included “how much is MrBeast worth?”, “who was married to Zeus?” and “how old is Joe Biden?” to name a few. Playing music is also something that Alexa is requested to do a lot, and unsurprisingly, Taylor Swift still holds the top spot as the most played artist via Alexa and Amazon Music.

(Image credit: Jonathan Borba / Pexels)

More surprisingly, however, Beyonce’s TEXAS HOLD’EM was Alexa’s most played song of the year. Carrying on from last year’s movie success, Sophie Ellis Bextor’s Murder on the Dancefloor and Aqua’s Barbie Girl were also in the top 10 songs played by Alexa in 2024.

It’s been a big year for sports, as 2024 experienced the Euros and the Olympic Games. In the UK, “what was the football score?” and “when does the England match start” were the top two sports-related questions, followed by a list of teams with Liverpool beating out the likes of Arsenal and Man United.

As always, Alexa was asked plenty of general knowledge questions as well as hands-free recipe guidance. But a question that was new to the 2024 list and was nowhere to be seen in last year’s report was “what does AI mean?”, unsurprising as AI has taken over many industries this year.

Finally, not all Alexa questions are that serious as Amazon also revealed what questions UK customers asked to keep themselves entertained. Alexa was told to fart, roast me, marry me, as well as asked to sing happy birthday and various other silly songs. Clearly, I’m not using my Alexa to its full potential so excuse me while I ask her to roast me!