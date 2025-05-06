Vote for T3's Readers' Choice Award and tell us your best product of 2025
T3 Readers' Choice Award needs your vote
What's your product of the year? As part of this year's T3 Awards, the T3 Readers' Choice Award is voted for by you, which means that the product that gets the most votes, via the Awards voting page, will win. Over the next few weeks, our judges are debating who or what will be our overall winners. However, there is one category that they won't be judging.
This is your chance to vote for the product that deserves recognition. This can be something you own, have tried, or even just read about – it’s completely your choice. Though to help you along, we’ve created a shortlist.
The items in the shortlist are a combination of items that have been nominated by readers, manufacturers and PRs, as well as by the T3 team. You can also add your own choice of product to the list, simply by selecting ‘Other’ and inputting the name.
Voting for the Readers' Choice Award 2025 closes at 11:59 pm on Friday, 23rd May 2025, so make sure you vote before then to have your voice heard. The winner will be announced alongside the headline awards in July.
Readers' Choice shortlist
- Amazon Echo Hub
- Apple iPhone 16 Pro
- Apple MacBook Pro M4
- Beats Powerbeats Pro 2
- Bowers & Wilkins Zeppelin Pro Edition
- DJI Flip
- Eight Sleep Pod 4
- Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold
- Google Pixel 9 Pro XL
- Honor Magic V3
- Insta360 Ace Pro 2
- LG OLED G5
- Motorola Razr 50 Ultra
- OnePlus 13
- OnePlus Watch 3
- Ooni Koda 2 Max
- Oppo Find X8 Pro
- Oura Ring 4
- Philips OLED 909
- PUMA Fast-RB
- Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6
- Samsung S95D
- Sky Glass 2
- Thule Outset
- Xiaomi 15 Ultra
- Zwift Ride
Vote now
