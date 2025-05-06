Vote for T3's Readers' Choice Award and tell us your best product of 2025

T3 Awards trophies
(Image credit: Future)
Mat Gallagher's avatar
By
published
in News

What's your product of the year? As part of this year's T3 Awards, the T3 Readers' Choice Award is voted for by you, which means that the product that gets the most votes, via the Awards voting page, will win. Over the next few weeks, our judges are debating who or what will be our overall winners. However, there is one category that they won't be judging.

This is your chance to vote for the product that deserves recognition. This can be something you own, have tried, or even just read about – it’s completely your choice. Though to help you along, we’ve created a shortlist.

The items in the shortlist are a combination of items that have been nominated by readers, manufacturers and PRs, as well as by the T3 team. You can also add your own choice of product to the list, simply by selecting ‘Other’ and inputting the name.

Voting for the Readers' Choice Award 2025 closes at 11:59 pm on Friday, 23rd May 2025, so make sure you vote before then to have your voice heard. The winner will be announced alongside the headline awards in July.

T3 awards 2025 readers choice award

(from left): T3 Content Director, Marc Chacksfield, Home Writer, Lizzie Wilmot, Editor-in-chief, Mat Gallagher with the T3 Readers' Choice Award 2024

(Image credit: Future)

Readers' Choice shortlist

Vote now

Mat Gallagher
Mat Gallagher

As T3's Editor-in-Chief, Mat Gallagher has his finger on the pulse for the latest advances in technology. He has written about technology since 2003 and after stints in Beijing, Hong Kong and Chicago is now based in the UK. He’s a true lover of gadgets, but especially anything that involves cameras, Apple, electric cars, musical instruments or travel.

