Strava takes aim at Garmin with a race-time prediction tool built for real runners

Strava has just rolled out a new subscriber-only feature called Performance Predictions, and it’s clearly designed to take on the likes of Garmin, Polar and Coros in the race prediction game.

Tapping into the mountain of user data generated by the nearly 1 billion runs recorded on Strava in 2024 alone, the new feature gives runners personalised finish time estimates for key race distances: 5K, 10K, half marathon and marathon.

The brand says the idea behind the feature is to help runners train with more clarity, adjust their pacing plans, and line up on race day with a realistic sense of what they’re capable of.

If that sounds familiar, that’s because brands like Garmin have offered race predictions for years.

However, Strava’s take on the concept is dynamic, powered by machine learning and built around your actual training, including rest days.

Predictions update after every run, taking over 100 different data points into account, Strava claims, and reflecting how your fitness is evolving over time.

It’s another clear signal of Strava’s ambitions to become more than just a social fitness app.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Just a week after acquiring Runna, the popular AI-powered running coach platform, Strava is already layering in more structured training tools to help runners get faster, not just collect kudos.

Between Runna’s coaching smarts and Strava’s performance data, we could be looking at the early days of an all-in-one digital training platform to rival your running watch.

How to access Strava’s Performance Predictions

If you're a Strava subscriber, you’ll find the new Performance Predictions feature under the Progress tab in the app.

Just tap into your latest stats and scroll to view projected finish times for a 5K, 10K, Half marathon (13.1 miles) and Marathon (26.2 miles).

Your predictions will update automatically every time you log a run; no manual input or settings required.

The estimates will reflect your current fitness level, adjusting if you increase mileage, taper, or take a break.

You can sign up for Strava for free. You need to have a Strava Membership to access Performance Predictions.