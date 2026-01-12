Samsung hasn't given up on Bixby yet – prepare for a Google-rivalling AI upgrade

Quick Summary Samsung will reportedly team with Perplexity AI to bring new skills to Bixby. That will see the service offering features similar to Google Gemini, although it's not clear when the updated Bixby will launch.

Samsung could be moving to make Bixby more useful, partnering with Perplexity to bring a full range of AI skills to its assistant to rival Google Gemini. The newly-enhanced Bixby could appear in One UI 8.5, expected on the Galaxy S26 models launching in February 2026.

Bixby first appeared on the Samsung Galaxy S8 in 2017, designed to rival Google Assistant and provide a voice service that was an expert in Samsung devices. It also offered more general interactions.

However, the assistant never really got off the ground, with Samsung users quickly looking to replace the service accessed via a dedicated Bixby button on a couple of generations of devices. While Bixby blended into the background and Google Assistant became the default service for many people, Samsung has continued to offer it across a full run of devices, but it's definitely taken a back seat.

Now it seems that Samsung is going to supercharge its proprietary tech, by imbuing it with Perplexity skills. According to details surfaced by Sammobile, Bixby will use Perplexity to bubble up more information, while there will be more third-party integrations from the likes of Uber, SkyScanner and more. Such a move was hinted in 2024.

According to the details which were uncovered on Reddit, Bixby will open over other contents and offer a full run of features just like Google's Gemini. That includes the ability to have a conversation about anything, liking or copying results, with sources available to view via Perplexity's app or website.

(Image credit: Prohis_Saha_Swopna / Reddit)

There's also the option to upload documents to discuss in Bixby, while there's a Circle to Ask feature. Bixby Live will duplicate the functions of Gemini Live, allowing real-time conversation, camera sharing and screen sharing.

There are a collection of different modes to access features, but from the leaks so far there doesn't appear to be anything new, and this really looks like Bixby aligning itself to be more competitive alongside Google Gemini.

Will use the new Bixby over Gemini?

Therein perhaps lies the problem: Android users have faced duplication for many years and Google has generally dominated, with users often choosing to use Google's services over those of a manufacturer.

The reason is simple: cohesion across Google apps, familiarity across Android phones and the fact that Google's apps and services are often just better.

Bixby might offer a much more compelling experience with these changes, but it will still be a duplication of Gemini, as Google will still have that service included as part of Android. Equally, there's a chance that users will simply ignore it, but Samsung likely has much broader ambitions for Bixby than smartphones.

Offering a full range of smart devices, it's likely that a more enhanced version of Bixby will appear across devices. At CES 2026, for example, I saw more AI interaction on Samsung's televisions and domestic appliances, likely underpinned by similar technology.

At the moment we're looking at leaks and these could remain in development for longer or they could appear with the launch of the Galaxy S26 models in February 2026.