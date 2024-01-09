Samsung's AI home companion robot is back, and now it's a projector as well

Happening all this week, CES 2024 is currently the place to be if you're in the tech world. With news of product launches, updates and softwares coming in thick and fast, we're covering all you need to know at T3. Samsung has especially been making waves, having revealed the new AI Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator and Bespoke Jet Bot Combo...and now there's more.

The latest is that Samsung has introduced a new version of its AI home companion robot, Ballie. First introduced at CES 2020, Ballie has been revamped with new advanced features to help users intelligently navigate their lives. It's now evolved into an AI companion capable of interacting with other smart devices to provide customised services, such as taking care of certain tasks or projecting images and videos on walls so that users can view key information.

Whilst Ballie didn't physically appear at CES, Samsung seemed optimistic that 2024 will be the year the AI robot is finally launched. However, the brand didn’t share any details about when it might be released or how much it could cost, so only time will tell.

Have a look for yourself:

By syncing and managing home appliances, Ballie is able to learn from its user's patterns and habits to provide smarter, more personalised services. As shown in the video, it's able to send video updates of pets or loved ones to your device when away from home, or can set the mood for any home activity whether users are exercising, working or relaxing. Samsung has also said that Ballie can automatically adjust the projection depending on the wall's dimensions and lighting conditions.

From projecting workout videos on the wall or floor in an optimal size to playing music and answering phone calls, Ballie makes life at home more productive and enjoyable.

