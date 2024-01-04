Samsung set to unveil new AI robot vacuum cleaner and mop at CES 2024

Despite CES 2024 taking place next week, Samsung is already making waves in the smart home industry. Not only did the brand recently reveal the new AI Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator, it's now back with a brand new robot vacuum cleaner and mop. Introducing the Bespoke Jet Bot Combo...

The Bespoke Jet Bot Combo is an AI-applied vacuum and mop robot cleaner that has been designed to improve the user experience both during and after cleaning. Its AI Object Recognition has evolved from the technology previously introduced in the Bespoke Jet Bot AI+, released in 2021. The new model has a larger amount of objects it can identify, enabling more precise driving.

The Bespoke Jet Bot AI+ was released in 2021 (Image credit: Samsung)

The most notable improvement is that the Bespoke Jet Bot Combo can also recognise space and stains to provide an accurate cleaning experience. It also determines and categorises mapped areas, such as the living room or kitchen, and automatically suggests setting up 'no-go zones' such as the bathroom, balcony or entrance, to ensure the robot vacuum avoids designated areas. Meanwhile, when the Bespoke Jet Bot Combo detects a stain, it goes back to the clean station to heat the mop pads with high temperature steam and water and then returns to the area. With powerful spinning mops at 170 RPM, it can actively scrub away even hardened stains. The days of Dr Beckmann will be behind you!

Additionally, the model can even sense the floor type to provide enhanced cleaning, using a feature called AI Floor Detect. It distinguishes between hard floors and carpeting, and then automatically boosts its suction power which is appropriate even to vacuum up deep-lying dust in carpets. This is a feature that seems to be overlooked on a lot of robot vacuum cleaner models, so this will be particularly interesting to see if it works accurately.

Furthermore, it helps prevent users’ carpets from getting wet and being contaminated by dirty mop pads. When the Bespoke Jet Bot Combo detects a carpet, it determines whether to lift up the mop pads or to detach them at the clean station to provide the improved anti-cross contamination solution.

How much will it cost?

You may be wondering about the price tag at this point, especially as the Bespoke Jet Bot Combo seems to cover everything you'd need in one of the best robot vacuum cleaners. Well, Samsung hasn’t revealed the cost just yet, stating that the product is still being developed.

We're planning to take a closer look at CES 2024 next week so will be sure to update this page when the information is available!

Before you go, have you ever considered whether you'd be best suited to a cordless or robot vacuum cleaner? Have a read of our comparison guide to find out for yourself!