EZVIZ quietly launches battery-powered security camera that fixes a common connectivity challenge

QUICK SUMMARY EZVIZ has launched the new CB8 4G Lite Kit, a battery-powered outdoor security camera. The EZVIZ CB8 4G Lite Kit has dual-network auto-switching to keep your camera connected at all times – and it’s already been given a generous discount at launch.

Ever had issues with your security camera cutting out due to bad connectivity? Well, it looks like EZVIZ is solving that problem with its latest battery-powered outdoor security camera – and it’s already been discounted at launch.

For those who have problems with unstable Wi-Fi or live in rural environments, the new EZVIZ CB8 4G Lite Kit has dual-network connectivity to solve connectivity challenges that some homes might experience. The camera prioritises Wi-Fi 6 when it’s available, but automatically transitions to 4G when it’s unavailable or when Wi-Fi drops.

As a battery-powered camera, the EZVIZ CB8 4G Lite Kit also has power as a top priority. It runs on a high capacity battery, and comes with an optional solar panel to keep charged at all times. This feature, and dual-network auto-switch ensures your camera is up and running 24/7 – which really is a bare minimum need for a security camera!

But another handy feature the EZVIZ CB8 4G Lite Kit has to conserve battery life is its use of Always-On Video 2.0 technology. AOV records at a high-frame rate when it detects motion, while low-frame recording is in action when nothing is moving or happening outside your home. The camera’s 2K resolution also ensures it captures events in clear detail, and it has colour night vision for use at all times of day.

(Image credit: EZVIZ)

Speaking of detection, the EZVIZ CB8 4G Lite Kit has AI-powered detection that recognises people, animals and vehicles. When it recognises important people or movement, the EZVIZ CB8 4G Lite Kit alerts you accordingly, and works to reduce false alarms.

Other notable features of the new EZVIZ CB8 4G Lite Kit are its wide pan-tilt coverage, two-way audio, local and cloud storage options, and compatibility with Alexa and Google Home. It ticks all the boxes of what you need from a security camera, and it comes at an affordable price without subscription fees .

The EZVIZ CB8 4G Lite Kit is available to buy now for £99.99 at Amazon . As of writing, it’s been discounted to just £79.99.