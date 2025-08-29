Huawei's onto its second tri-fold phone before Samsung has even launched its first

Quick Summary Huawei has teased the second generation of its tri-folding phone, whilst also opening up pre-orders for the device in China. The Mate XTs is expected to be fully announced at an event on 4 September.

There's no shortage of foldable phones these days. Samsung announced its latest generations last month in the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Z Flip 7, while Honor held an event for its Magic V5 only yesterday.

But while phones that fold in half are pretty common these days, those that fold in three are less so. Samsung has promised that a tri-fold phone is coming, with the company teasing it during an earnings call back in July, but Huawei already has one in the Mate XT and now its teased a second generation.

What do we know so far about the next Huawei tri-folding phone?

Spotted by 9to5Google, Huawei has published a teaser for the Mate XTs on Chinese microblogging site Weibo, whilst simultaneously opening up pre-orders in China for the device.

The teaser reveals the new device isn't a huge departure from the original Mate XT, with the same map-style folding design, slim frame with rounded edges, and octagonal camera module on the rear. The white and gold colour combination is new however, and looks gorgeous.

The report noted that Huawei has also previously teased stylus support for the Mate XTs, which is something the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 doesn't offer.

There's said to be a couple of changes to the internal specifications too, including a move to Huawei's home-grown Kirin 9020 processor that has satellite support, while a purple colour option has also been reported.

Full details on the Huawei Mate XTs are still under wraps for now, and it's also not known where else in the world the second-gen of the tri-folding device will be made available. The Mate XT has yet to release in the UK, for example.

Huawei is holding an event on 4 September in China so we should learn more then, though if it doesn't come to the UK, at least Samsung's first tri-fold device shouldn't be too far behind, with the company announcing it would land before the end of the year.