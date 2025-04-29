Samsung's flagship phones will reportedly maintain one key advantage over iPhone for the foreseeable
Apple is said to be struggling to match Samsung in a specific tech area
Quick Summary
Apple is said to have ditched plans to introduce a Samsung-like anti-glare coating on its next flagship iPhones.
The iPhone 17 Pro was tipped to match the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra in providing a more scratch resistant, anti-reflective display, but there has been a reported delay.
Apple's iPhone 17 Pro models could lack something the best Samsung phones have boasted for a couple of years, according to a new report.
It is claimed that Apple has cancelled plans to introduce an anti-glare, scratch resistant screen this year, leaving Samsung's flagships ahead in that specific area.
According to MacRumors, the technical process of adding an anti-reflective coating to the glass has proved too slow for the entire production run. Apple couldn't find a way to scale up the process in time, although there's a possibility it could find a better solution in time for the iPhone 18 Pro in 2026.
Apple uses nano-texture technology on its MacBooks and iPap Pro models, which reduces glare and gives the display a slightly paper-like feel, but seemingly that couldn't be applied to the millions of iPhones currently being manufactured.
Samsung's alternative comes as part of the Gorilla Glass Armor panels it adopts for both the Galaxy S24 Ultra and S25 Ultra. Both handsets offer debatably better contrast and viewing angles in bright lighting conditions, such as outside on a sunny day.
Where does the rumour come from?
MacRumors claims that it received the information from a source with "reliable information" but has not published a name.
It comes after a renowned leaker (Instant Digital) posted on Weibo that Apple was working on a new display layer that provided better scratch protection and anti-reflectivity. However, a month is a long time in the tech world, especially when it comes to Apple rumours.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
We'll undoubtedly hear a lot more in the coming months, as Apple prepares to launch its latest iPhone family. That'll most likely be in September, as is traditional. Although we will get to hear more on the software driving them, when it details iOS 19 at WWDC 2025 in June.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
New Apple Vision Pro tipped for early 2026, but might not be what you expect
The second generation Vision Pro may not be the game-changing model you're hoping for
By Carrie Marshall
-
If the iPhone 17 Pro adds these 4 new features I'm already sold
Apple needs to make a big swing
By Max Freeman-Mills
-
iPhone 17 Pro case leak shows Apple really is about to make a huge design swerve
This is going to alienate some users
By Sam Cross
-
Apple's Severance computer may have been a joke, but the keyboard is coming for real
Tell us where we can sign up!
By Britta O'Boyle
-
Apple Watch is set to get Apple Intelligence this year, but only with a little help from a friend
Bring on watchOS 12
By Britta O'Boyle
-
Apple's iPhone just did something it never has before
This is an unprecedented event for the iPhone
By Sam Cross
-
Samsung hits pause on Android 15 rollout, but your phone might be lucky
Your delayed Samsung One UI 7 software update could be delayed some more
By Chris Hall
-
iPad reportedly getting major makeover and your current model could benefit too
Apple is said to be making a change that iPad power users have been wanting for years
By Carrie Marshall