These are the 3 smart Christmas tree lights you need for the festive season

Yes, we know Black Friday is just around the corner, but it's just 6 weeks until Christmas and that means it's a good time to invest in some of the best smart lights for the festive season. Whether you're looking for indoor lights to wrap around your tree, or outdoor lights to illuminate your front door, we're here to show you the best options currently on the market.

Incorporating lights into your festive setup is a wonderful to get in the Christmas spirit, and they’ll instantly light up your home in the best way possible. Whilst there will be lots of budget lights in the supermarket over the coming weeks, you're much better off saving your pennies and investing in some smart Christmas lights this year. Not only are they very durable, but they bring a level of ease and convenience to creating stunning illuminations. Imaging turning on your lights before everyone gets home, or without even having to leave the sofa. Sounds ideal, right?

We've rounded up our top three picks for this Christmas season, so keep reading to find out what they are. However, make sure you check out our best Black Friday Christmas tree deals. There's no point in investing in some lights if you have nowhere to put them!

1. Philips Hue Festavia

(Image credit: Philips Hue)

The Philips Hue Festavia lights were originally released in 2022, but the company announced at IFA 2023 that it was launching a new generation. The new model is able to work outdoors as well as indoors, and became available in two more varieties. There are the 100 mini LEDs (£109.99) and 500 mini LEDs (£319.19) as well as the standard 250 LEDs, which are priced at £199.99. All options are available on the Philips Hue website and other retailers such as Currys.

The Philips Hue Festavia lights can be controlled with the Hue app, BlueTooth or via Hue smart accessories, such as the Hue Tap Dial. They can also be linked up to a Hue Bridge so users can sync them up with other Philips Hue lights in the home.

Users can completely customise the lights with a number of different settings and colours. The main string can also be separated into three sections, allowing users to pick a different colour for each section. This is perfect if you want your Christmas tree to have gradient of a few different colours instead of just the one.

Make sure you check out T3's original review of the Festavia or watch our recent TikTok explaining how they work:

2. Twinkly Strings

(Image credit: Twinkly)

The Twinkly Strings are the perfect way to deck the halls for the festive season. Starting off at £69.99, they come in four different options: 100 LEDs, 250 LEDs, 400 LEDs and 600 LEDs. They are also available on a black string or a green string.

As the Twinkly Strings feature smart, addressable LED lights, they can be personalised with extraordinarily bright, unlimited colour effects and animations. Users can control them with the Twinkly app or via voice control using Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa. An IP44 certification ensures that they can be used outdoors as well as indoors.

What's even cooler is that you can sync up your lights to music, making all your decorations dance to the rhythm of your favourite tunes. Christmas party in the living room, anyone?

If you're looking for something a little bigger, don't forget to check out Twinkly's Plus range.

3. Nanoleaf Holiday String Lights

(Image credit: Nanoleaf)

Unlikes the Philips Hue Festavia and Twinkly Strings, the Nanoleaf Holiday String Lights are available in just the one option. The 250 LEDs and 20 metre string are perfect for any standard sized Christmas tree, especially if you're looking for a more affordable choice.

Customisable colour palettes and lighting animations set the festive mood in an instant, with just the touch of a button or a simple voice command. Users can also sync them with their Christmas playlist, so get ready to watch your lights dance to the beat. They're designed for both indoor and outdoor use.

There are also many ways to control them, including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, with a controller or via the Nanoleaf App. The lights are also Matter compatible, meaning you can control them with any smart home hub such as a Google Assistant or Samsung SmartThings.

Interested in more? Make sure to read our guide on how to make your Christmas tree part of your smart home!