Home Depot Black Friday 2022: date plus what to expect

The Home Depot Black Friday 2022 sale is just around the corner, meaning shoppers looking to save a bit on home improvement goods don't have to wait long, Scheduled for a 10.31 start date, the Home Depot Black Friday sale (opens in new tab) will give deal hunters a great opportunity so score deals on appliances, power tools, Christmas decorations, and much more.

But with the recent rush of early Black Friday deals (opens in new tab) and sales, including the recent Prime Early Access Sale, just what exactly is different this year over the previous sales? With retailers across the nation launching Black Friday deals earlier and earlier each year, the lines have blurred between Black Friday savings and standard discount affairs.

So in an effort to streamline how to shop Home Depot's Black Friday sale and identify where to truly find the best deals, this year we'll be covering the event a bit differently. We've been providing non-stop Black Friday deal coverage for the past month, and with the upcoming launch of Home Depot's holiday event we're going to provide suggestions on what you should be shopping for – not what the absolute best deals are.

We will of course be throwing the spotlight on special deals and offers, but this year shoppers are using Black Friday sales not for snagging deals but buying essential goods. Home Depot has plenty of them, and many will be on sale. Probably the biggest category will be deals on Christmas decorations (opens in new tab), but other much needed goods like cleaning products and maintenance goods will be highly sought after.

So stay tuned as we gear up to cover the Home Depot Black Friday 2022 sale, with special emphasis on essential goods.

Home Depot Black Friday 2022: Best Early Deals

While the Home Depot Black Friday sale isn't starting until the end of October, the retailer is always offering some great deals on appliances, power tools, furniture and much more. Below you'll find some of the best deals today.

Home Depot Black Friday 2022: FAQ

When does the Home Depot Black Friday sale start? The Home Depot Black Friday sale will begin on October 31, 2022 and is expected to run all throughout the month of November. Chances are, it'll come to an end around November 30.

Does Home Depot run Black Friday sales? Absolutely. Usually kicking in late October or early November, the Home Depot Black Friday sale is a must-shop for homeowners looking to save on maintenance products, home goods, and more. They offer a great selection of deals on appliances during Black Friday, but thousands of items go on sale during the holiday event.

How long do Black Friday sales last at Home Depot? The Home Depot Black Friday 2022 sale will run from October 31 through most likely the end of November to give shoppers a full month to buy. Home Depot may add more deals during that time, but expect an already sizeable selection of offers to show up at the end of October.

