Nike Summer Sale is now on – 6 sneaker deals I'd recommend, from Air Max to Air Force Low and beyond
Sneakerheads, unite!
Have you bought anything in the Prime Day sale yet? No? That's okay. The sale is on for a couple more days. If you're looking for new sneakers, though, I'd rather head over to Nike, which is currently having its Summer Sale. As part of the sale, there are nearly 300 trainers on offer – plenty to choose from.
Shop the Nike Summer Sale – nearly 300 models on offer
If 300 sounds like a lot, it's because it actually is. I combed through the listings and picked only six Nike sneaker deals for those who don't have half an hour to look at shoes (like I do). I focused on Air Max and Air Force models, but there are plenty more franchises on offer in the sale (see link above).
Here are a couple of bonus offers that caught my attention but didn't quite make it into the list below. The Nike SB Zoom Janoski OG+ SE skater shoes are now £50.99 (40% off RRP), and the retro Nike Air Pegasus 2005 is 30% off, selling for £90.99. Finally, the peculiar-looking Nike ACG Izy is currently on sale for half price (only £59.99).
Sleek, low-profile design packed with eight pressurised Dynamic Air tubes spanning from heel to toe. You get springy responsiveness and plush cushioning with every step. Lightweight mesh upper ensures breathability, while foam adds comfort. It’s the ultimate fusion of performance-level tech and everyday style.
Chunky meets chic: Platform foam sole with oval-shaped visible Air in the heel for that elevated '00s look. Sleek, quilted minimalist upper adds contemporary flair and a touch of sneakerhead appeal. Reliable traction underfoot and heel pull tab make daily wear effortless and stylish.
The OG Air Max icon: nylon and suede upper wrapped around the first-ever visible heel Air unit. Delivers soft, retro running comfort with a modern twist. Universally loved for its balance of heritage, sleek design, and everyday versatility.
Bold TN waves and iconic Tuned Air cushioning bring sharp arch bounce, street-edge waves, and a cult 'shark' look. Originally 1998’s progressive statement, it’s carved its place in global subcultures. Fiercely sculptural silhouette remains a standout on pavements and underground scenes.
Timeless AF1 silhouette meets laid-back canvas styling. Low-top leather classic swapped for breathable canvas, ideal for summer vibes. Maintains that crisp profile, thick cushioned midsole, and signature pivot-circle outsole. Clean, casual, and endlessly wearable, this lightweight twist on a legend feels effortlessly cool.
The Air Max SNDR is a minimal lifestyle sneaker with visible heel or midfoot Air, lightweight upper, everyday comfort and crisp Swoosh branding.
