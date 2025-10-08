Transform your Sonos into a surround system with this affordable upgrade
With Sonos Era 100 cheaper than ever on Amazon, why not turn your living room into a home theatre?
As ever with the best Amazon Prime deals, we've seen a bunch of interesting items up for sale this week – not least Sonos' own Beam 2 soundbar that came with a tasty price cut.
But if you already own a Sonos soundbar – be that the older Arc or newer Arc Ultra – then this whole sales period gave me a genius moment in how you can upgrade it into a full surround system. And I don't mean by using the Sonos Ace headphones (which are on sale too).
No half measures here, then, as I'm talking beyond the ability for Sonos to decode Dolby Atmos in a pseudo front-only format, and to actually decode it with rear speakers included. Via a pair of Sonos Era 100, which just dropped to their lowest-ever price.
Sonos' smallest wired speaker (yes, each one needs a power cable), it's a 5-star standalone speaker for wherever you place it. It's even better as a stereo pair. But it's the ultimate solution for a Sonos surround sound setup for providing rear channels for true Dolby 5.1, Dolby Atmos and DTS:X mixes. Now cheaper than ever before, it's a home-cinema upgrade bargain.
That's right: you can add rear speakers to your Beam 2, Arc or Arc Ultra in a full surround setup – and the Era 100 is the best-scale model for doing so (the Era 300 would also work, but it's overkill and far pricier).
Sure, the Era 100 is a great standalone speaker, for which you can also use the pair setup as a stereo system – such is the beauty of Sonos' multi-room system – but in adding them to a Sonos soundbar you'll get a movie experience like never before.
Better still, the reason this upgrade is more affordable than ever is simply because Amazon has price-cut the speakers to a lower price than ever before. Throw in a Sonos Sub, too, and you'll be riding in theatrical heaven at home.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Mike is T3's Tech Editor. He's been writing about consumer technology for 15 years and his beat covers phones – of which he's seen hundreds of handsets over the years – laptops, gaming, TV & audio, and more. There's little consumer tech he's not had a hand at trying, and with extensive commissioning and editing experience, he knows the industry inside out. As the former Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for 10 years where he furthered his knowledge and expertise, whilst writing about literally thousands of products, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.