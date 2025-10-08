Transform your Sonos into a surround system with this affordable upgrade

As ever with the best Amazon Prime deals, we've seen a bunch of interesting items up for sale this week – not least Sonos' own Beam 2 soundbar that came with a tasty price cut.

But if you already own a Sonos soundbar – be that the older Arc or newer Arc Ultra – then this whole sales period gave me a genius moment in how you can upgrade it into a full surround system. And I don't mean by using the Sonos Ace headphones (which are on sale too).

No half measures here, then, as I'm talking beyond the ability for Sonos to decode Dolby Atmos in a pseudo front-only format, and to actually decode it with rear speakers included. Via a pair of Sonos Era 100, which just dropped to their lowest-ever price.

Save 20% (£40) Sonos Era 100: was £199 now £159 at Amazon Sonos' smallest wired speaker (yes, each one needs a power cable), it's a 5-star standalone speaker for wherever you place it. It's even better as a stereo pair. But it's the ultimate solution for a Sonos surround sound setup for providing rear channels for true Dolby 5.1, Dolby Atmos and DTS:X mixes. Now cheaper than ever before, it's a home-cinema upgrade bargain.

That's right: you can add rear speakers to your Beam 2, Arc or Arc Ultra in a full surround setup – and the Era 100 is the best-scale model for doing so (the Era 300 would also work, but it's overkill and far pricier).

Sure, the Era 100 is a great standalone speaker, for which you can also use the pair setup as a stereo system – such is the beauty of Sonos' multi-room system – but in adding them to a Sonos soundbar you'll get a movie experience like never before.

Better still, the reason this upgrade is more affordable than ever is simply because Amazon has price-cut the speakers to a lower price than ever before. Throw in a Sonos Sub, too, and you'll be riding in theatrical heaven at home.

