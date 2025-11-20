While it's been an up-and-down year for Sonos, given its app trials and tribulations, I do still think the brand has plenty of incredible products under its belt, from the best soundbars to the best headphones.

Check out the Sonos Ace deal on Amazon

I've spent hundreds of hours reviewing the latest headphones in 2025, but even so, I still come back to the Sonos Ace as being the most comfortable I've worn. That, for me, is what makes them 5-star headphones through and through. And they've just dropped to their lowest-ever price – making for even greater appeal.

Amazon's best Black Friday deals actually manage to undercut Sonos' own Black Friday sale, which is quite something, given the Ace's better-than-half-price sale.

This deal even betters Amazon's 'October Prime Day' sale by quite a margin.

Sonos calls its white finish 'Soft White' officially. I do prefer the black personally, but that extra money off is always going to add temptation.

As said in T3's review, Sonos' headphones debut (it's the brand's first-ever over-ears), deliver "immense comfort", paired with a "beautiful design", in a package that brings "the fight to Apple, Bose and Sony".

Now, I'd still prefer to own a pair of Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S3 – but there's no discount on those £399 cans at the time of writing – but there's no question on the comfort of these Sonos over-ears. They're ideal for at-home listening in my view, whether you're an out-and-out Sonos user or not.

As is typical with Amazon's sales, other Sonos products are also available at a discount. The company's popular Beam 2 soundbar, for example, is at its current cheapest. Perhaps it's time to buy both soundbar and headphones, if you're feeling flush this Black Friday...