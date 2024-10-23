9 best Creed fragrances for men 2024: timeless scents to make a lasting impression

When considering the top luxury fragrances houses, it's no surprise that Creed is up there with the best. With its storied history dating back to 1760 and a strong dedication to fine craftsmanship, Creed fragrances are highly coveted by those who value exclusivity and elegance – T3 included!

We've already rounded up the best Tom Ford fragrances and the best Jo Malone fragrances, but now it's Creed's turn. Whilst Creed does offer a selection of women's fragrances, today I’m focusing on the standout scents from its men’s lineup. That said, a few picks are unisex, so don't be surprised if you have to share them with your partner.

Read on to discover my top nine favourite Creed fragrances for men – hopefully your new signature scent will be included.

Best Creed men's colognes and aftershaves 2024

Before you go, check out Creed's latest addition to its men's fragrance lineup.