9 best Creed fragrances for men 2024: timeless scents to make a lasting impression

When considering the top luxury fragrances houses, it's no surprise that Creed is up there with the best. With its storied history dating back to 1760 and a strong dedication to fine craftsmanship, Creed fragrances are highly coveted by those who value exclusivity and elegance – T3 included!
We've already rounded up the best Tom Ford fragrances and the best Jo Malone fragrances, but now it's Creed's turn. Whilst Creed does offer a selection of women's fragrances, today I’m focusing on the standout scents from its men’s lineup. That said, a few picks are unisex, so don't be surprised if you have to share them with your partner.
Read on to discover my top nine favourite Creed fragrances for men – hopefully your new signature scent will be included.
Best Creed men's colognes and aftershaves 2024
Best overall Creed fragrance
Launched in 2010, Aventus by Creed has quickly become one of the most popular fragrances for men. It's a cool, smokey scent, with notes of blackcurrant, bergamot, pineapple, roses, jasmine blossom, vanilla and patchouli. All of this combined together gives Aventus layers of fruity and woody scents so it’s extremely versatile and perfect for everyday wear.
Creed Aventus 100ml is available to buy at John Lewis (UK) for £295 or Nordstrum (US) for $405.
Best long-lasting Creed fragrance
Creed Erolfa is a fresh, crisp and versatile signature scent, that will carry you effortlessly through from morning to evening. It has strong notes of bergamot, mandarin, ginger and basil that give way to a herbal freshness of lavender, coriander, watermelon, cucumber and jasmine. No matter where you are, it's guaranteed to turn a few heads.
Creed Erolfa 100ml is available to buy at John Lewis (UK) for £265 or Amazon (US) for $470.
Best luxury Creed fragrance
It's no secret that all of Creed's fragrances ooze with luxury, but Millésime Impérial is on a different level. This universal fragrance is brimming with light, citrus notes of bergamot, fruity blackcurrant and refreshing violet leaves, complemented by a woody base of cedarwood, sandalwood and musk. It's even encased in an iconic gold bottle, meaning it's perfect for displaying.
Creed Millésime Impérial 100ml is available to buy at John Lewis (UK) for £265 or Nordstrum (US) for $385.
Best Creed fragrance for summer
A summer scent that stands the test of time has to be Creed Royal Water. Launched in 1997, Creed Royal Water is an understated classic and has layers of mandarin orange, bergamot, lemon verbena, basil, cedarwood, allspice and cumin, for a zesty yet spicy fragrance.
Creed Royal Water is available to buy at John Lewis (UK) for £265 or Harrods (US) for $498.
Best Creed fragrance for the office
Green Irish Tweed is a woody fresh scent inspired by the lush green countryside estates and Creed's equestrian tailoring roots. It's a classic choice for business meetings or any day you want to leave an unforgettable impression, making it a perfect choice for the confident gent.
Creed Green Irish Tweed 100ml is available to buy at John Lewis (UK) for £265 or Nordstrum (US) for $385.
Best Creed fragrance for winter
If you're a fan of a crisp winter's day, then you'll love Creed's unisex alpine-inspired fragrance. Silver Mountain Water is a fresh and contemporary scent, featuring juicy citrus head notes and unfolding heart notes of tea and a salty ozonic note. We absolutley love it during the colder months.
Creed Silver Mountain Water 100ml is available to buy at John Lewis (UK) for £265 or Amazon (US) for $470.
Best evening Creed fragrance
Creed's Royal Oud is the perfect choice if you're after rich, sultry fragrance for the evenings. Oud, frankincense and guaiac wood combine to form the base notes, whilst top notes of lime, galbanum and bergamot form a fresh and citrus twist to this classic and sophisticated scent. You'll never have a bad date again.
Creed Royal Oud 100ml is available to buy at Selfridges (UK) for £295 or Nordstrum (US) for $467.
Best daytime Creed fragrance
Fresh, woody and adventurous, Creed Himalaya is an uplifting fragrance that makes a perfect daytime accompaniment. It features citrus top notes of bergamot, lemon and mandarin, all of which are complemented by warm notes of sandalwood, nutmeg and cedarwood. It's one of our favourites!
Creed Himalaya 100ml is available to buy at John Lewis (UK) for £265 or Nordstrum (US) for $385.
Best classic Creed fragrance
If you're in the market for a simple, signature scent, then you have to consider Creed Néroli Sauvage. Its citrus notes of bergamot, grapefruit and lemon dance around the classic scent of néroli, meaning it gives off nothing but charm and elegance without being too overbearing.
Creed Néroli Sauvage 100ml is available to buy at Flannels (UK) for £265 or The Razor Company (US) for $470.
