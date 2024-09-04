Creed unveils latest addition to men's fragrance portfolio, the Amber Oracles

QUICK SUMMARY The House of Creed has added a pair of amber inspired fragrances to its portfolio, known as the Amber Oracles. Individually named as Centaurus and Delphinus, they're inspired by different constellations and mythological figures. Both fragrances are priced at £235 for 50ml and £330 for 100ml, with US pricing yet to be released.

The House of Creed has added an exquisite pair of amber inspired fragrances to its portfolio, known as the Amber Oracles. Both fragrances explore a spectrum of captivating notes that specifically delve into woods and leather, positioning them amongst the best evening fragrances for men.

The launch follows Creed's top-selling Queen of Silk, a women's fragrance released earlier this year. Queen of Silk also has strong floral amber notes, showcasing one of the luxury brand's main focuses for 2024.

Individually named as Centaurus and Delphinus, the Amber Oracles fragrances are inspired by different constellations and mythological figures. They are also housed in bottles that reflect their unique compositions, with rich shades of reds and oranges on full display.

Centaurus, inspired by one of the largest constellations in the sky and the wise centaur Chiron of Greek mythology, ignites with an incandescent tobacco and notes of pink pepper, cinnamon and cardamom. It's a full-bodied fragrance, with a heart of sandalwood, jasmine and heliotrope, and a woody-amber backdrop enriched with patchouli and Bourbon vanilla.

Delphinus, named after the constellation and mythological dolphin, opens with the warm light of smoky incense, black pepper and pink pepper, setting a tone of mystic allure. Gentle notes of almond, heliotrope and orchid also come through, accompanied by patchouli, tonka bean and Madagascar vanilla.

Both fragrances are priced at £235 for 50ml and £330 for 100ml, with US pricing yet to be released.

