9 best Jo Malone fragrances for men 2024: beautifully crafted scents that ooze with charm

Widely known due to their discerning simplicity, Jo Malone fragrances have become a symbol of luxury, superior quality, and of course, British style. The brand's focus on clean, sophisticated blends makes them suitable for a wide range of occasions, with many people loving the wide variety of different fragrance families available.
Just like the best Tom Ford fragrances, Jo Malone scents are designed to be unisex. However, as versatile as this is, it can prevent people from buying without smelling first, especially if you prefer a more traditional fragrance.
I've therefore put together my favourite Jo Malone fragrances for men to give you a helping hand. There's a wide variety included, ranging from the brand's more classic scents to a selection from its Cologne Intense line. Whatever you're looking for, I'm sure you'll find it here.
Best Jo Malone men's colognes and aftershaves 2024
Best overall Jo Malone fragrance
A long time favourite from Jo Malone – which has recently been given a new lease of life, thanks to ambassador, Tom Hardy – the Cypress and Grapevine Cologne Intense is bold and distinctive. From the fresh and woody family, this scent has notes of aromatics and amber, giving it a warmth and freshness that works well for evenings or daytime.
Jo Malone Cypress and Grapevine Cologne Intense is available to buy at Jo Malone (UK) for £160 or Nordstrum (US) for $228.
Best daytime Jo Malone fragrance
As one of Jo Malone's more classic scents, Pomegranate Noir Cologne is the perfect daytime fragrance. Its combination of fresh pomegranate, delicate lilies and sensual guaiacwood sets it apart from other citrus colognes, and its lightweight formula means it stays on the skin all day.
Jo Malone Pomegranate Noir Cologne 100ml is available to buy at Jo Malone (UK) for £118 or Harrods (US) for $135.
Best evening Jo Malone fragrance
Living up to its name, this luxurious cologne opens with sensuous bergamot before moving into notes of rich cedarwood and dark oud. It's a sexy, sultry scent that's perfect for an evening on the town, and despite being more expensive than your typical fragrance, it's guaranteed to turn a few heads.
Jo Malone Oud & Bergamot Cologne Intense 100ml is available to buy at Jo Malone (UK) for £160 or Nordstrum (US) for $228.
Best Jo Malone fragrance for summer
This is arguably one of my favourite fragrances from Jo Malone, especially because of how fresh and versatile it is. Notes of ambrette seed, sea salt and woody sage evoke the sensation of a coastal breeze, reminiscent of the beach and summer evenings. It's truly glorious.
Jo Malone Wood Sage & Sea Salt Cologne 100ml is available to buy at Jo Malone (UK) for £118 or Sephora (US) for $165.
Best Jo Malone fragrance for winter
This fragrance features deep, warm notes of myrrh and tonka bean, which are perfect for colder weather. Myrrh is known for its opulence and tonka adds a sweet warmth, creating the feeling of a cosy hug when put together. Yes, we're a few months off, but why not treat yourself now?
Jo Malone Myrrh & Tonka Cologne Intense 100ml is available to buy at Jo Malone (UK) for £160 or Harrods (US) for $183.
Best Jo Malone fragrance for the office
This is one of Jo Malone's newer fragrances, and it emanates a delightful sense of tranquility and freshness. Its light-to-moderate projection also means it strikes the perfect balance between noticeable and discreet, making it ideal for an office environment. It also lasts throughout the day, so no top-ups are needed.
Jo Malone Silver Birch & Lavender Cologne 100ml is available to buy at Jo Malone (UK) for £118 or Nordstrum (US) for $165.
Best long-lasting Jo Malone fragrance
Jo Malone's Cologne Intense fragrances are designed to last a little longer than the others, but I found Velvet Rose & Oud Cologne Intense stayed on the skin the longest. It's a bold, warm and sensuous scent with a balance of floral and woody notes, and if you find yourself having to top up your current cologne up throughout the day, it's a perfect choice.
Jo Malone Velvet Rose & Oud Cologne Intense 100ml is available to buy at Jo Malone (UK) for £160 or Harrods (US) for $183.
Best unisex Jo Malone fragrance
Most of the Jo Malone fragrances are unisex, but there are some that suit both genders more than others. English Pear & Freesia Cologne is a strong example, especially as it features a blend of fresh, fruity and floral notes that make it suitable for both men and women. It also has a patchouli base that appeals to those who prefer deeper, more grounded scents.
Jo Malone English Pear & Freesia Cologne 100ml is available to buy at Jo Malone (UK) for £118 or Harrods (US) for $135.
Best autumnal Jo Malone fragrance
Now that the colder days have arrived, we had to include our favourite fragrance for the autumn season. Vetiver & Golden Vanilla Cologne Intense is a warm, woody and slightly sweet fragrance that feels luxurious in colder weather, especially as this is when heavier fragrances tend to perform better.
Jo Malone Vetiver & Golden Vanilla Cologne Intense 100ml is available to buy at Jo Malone (UK) for £160 or Nordstrum (US) for $228.
Lizzie is T3's Home Staff Writer, also covering style, living and wellness. She works closely with Bethan Girdler-Maslen, T3's Home Editor, ensuring all the latest news, trends and recommendations are covered. Outside of T3, Lizzie can be found mooching around Bath, attempting (or at least trying to) a new DIY project or spending time with family and friends.