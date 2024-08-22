7 best Hugo Boss fragrances for men 2024: signature scents for the sophisticated

Despite the hundreds of lifestyle and fashion brands out there, Hugo Boss is a well-known and highly respected name across the world. It's particularly renowned for its line of perfumes and fragrances, producing an array of classic and versatile scents that are regarded as some of the best fragrances for men and best fragrances for women available.

There are two main things that Hugo Boss does to keep its fragrance customers coming back for more. The first is that each bottle has an affordable price point, especially the earlier scents. This is quite rare in the fragrance world, especially when compared against brands such as Tom Ford and Creed.

The other thing is that Hugo Boss mostly sticks to Eau de Toilettes more than any other type of men's fragrance. Eau de Toilettes feature a lower perfume concentration than an Eau de Parfum, but come in higher than your standard men’s aftershave. This makes them one of the most popular men’s fragrances due to being able to last all day without overwhelming the senses.

Now you've got a bit more of an insight, I've rounded up the best Hugo Boss men's fragrances that'll make you the best smelling guy in the room. Here are seven of my favourite picks, ranging from the brand's best-sellers to bottles you may not have heard of before.

Best Hugo Boss men's colognes and aftershaves 2024

Interested in more? Take a look at the 9 best Tom Ford fragrances for men in 2024.