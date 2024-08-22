7 best Hugo Boss fragrances for men 2024: signature scents for the sophisticated

Despite the hundreds of lifestyle and fashion brands out there, Hugo Boss is a well-known and highly respected name across the world. It's particularly renowned for its line of perfumes and fragrances, producing an array of classic and versatile scents that are regarded as some of the best fragrances for men and best fragrances for women available.
There are two main things that Hugo Boss does to keep its fragrance customers coming back for more. The first is that each bottle has an affordable price point, especially the earlier scents. This is quite rare in the fragrance world, especially when compared against brands such as Tom Ford and Creed.
The other thing is that Hugo Boss mostly sticks to Eau de Toilettes more than any other type of men's fragrance. Eau de Toilettes feature a lower perfume concentration than an Eau de Parfum, but come in higher than your standard men’s aftershave. This makes them one of the most popular men’s fragrances due to being able to last all day without overwhelming the senses.
Now you've got a bit more of an insight, I've rounded up the best Hugo Boss men's fragrances that'll make you the best smelling guy in the room. Here are seven of my favourite picks, ranging from the brand's best-sellers to bottles you may not have heard of before.
Best Hugo Boss men's colognes and aftershaves 2024
Best overall Hugo Boss fragrance
Vibrant with fresh and sensuous notes, Boss Bottled is a fragrances that exudes distinction and sophistication. The base note combines a vibrating harmony of sandalwood, cedar and vetiver, balanced by a spicy-floral heart and a fresh top note. Oh, and it's Chris Hemsworth's favourite fragrance?
Hugo Boss Boss Bottled 100ml is available to buy at LOOKFANTASTIC (UK) for £61 or Hugo boss (US) for $115.
Best powerful Hugo Boss fragrance
Boss The Scent Magnetic is one of Hugo Boss' newer fragrances, and its irresistible fusion of black vanilla extract and vibrant bran takes its strength to new heights. Not only is the bottle striking, but its top notes have been intensified to instantly give the fragrance a powerful energy.
Boss The Scent Magnetic 100ml is available to buy at Boots (UK) for £99 or Walmart (US) for $104.
Best long-lasting Hugo Boss fragrance
Embodying modern masculinity in a unique, vibrant scent, Boss Bottled Tonic is an incredibly fresh and exhilarating fragrance. It opens with a burst of sparkling, sophisticated citrus rounded by crisp apple, with rich woody notes at the base. It's also been known to last all day, especially when used on pulse points.
Hugo Boss Bottled Tonic 100ml is available to buy at The Perfume Shop (UK) for £39.99 or LOOKFANTASTIC (US) for $116.
Best Hugo Boss fragrance for date night
Hugo Boss itself states that this fragrance is "the secret weapon in a man’s armoury of charm" which says it all. Woody notes feature heavily, making it a deeply seductive and alluring fragrance that'll be sure to turn a few heads.
Boss Bottled Night 100ml is available to buy at The Perfume Shop (UK) for £84 or Walmart (US) for $123.
Best Hugo Boss fragrance for everyday
Hugo Man is a bold, fresh scent for the risk-taking modern man. It opens with crisp top notes of green apple before settling on a smoky, earthy base of fir balsam and sandalwood. It's also housed in a flask-shaped bottle with a screw cap which is great for someone always on the go.
Hugo Man 125ml is available to buy at LOOKFANTASTIC (UK) for £36 or Walmart (US) for $38.
Best Hugo Boss fragrance for sports fans
Inspired by the victory and spirit of football, Boss Bottled Triumph Elixir will transport you straight onto the pitch with the grass beneath your feet. It opens with intense top notes of bold violet leaf before passing the aroma to a woody heart of rich vetiver essence, finishing with a final score of patchouli.
Boss Bottled Triumph Elixir 100ml is available to buy at Hugo Boss (UK) for £100 or Hugo Boss (US) for $130.
Best Hugo Boss fragrance for the office
A bold scent that lasts all day, Hugo Boss’ The Scent is a combination of amber and wood tones. It’s exotic yet fruity, with layers of ginger, maninka and leather. It can be worn throughout the day, and its sophisticated aroma will undoubtedly set you apart from the rest.
Boss The Scent 100ml is available to buy for £90 at Hugo Boss (UK) or $115 at Hugo Boss (US).
Interested in more? Take a look at the 9 best Tom Ford fragrances for men in 2024.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
Lizzie is T3's Home Staff Writer, also covering style, living and wellness. She works closely with Bethan Girdler-Maslen, T3's Home Editor, ensuring all the latest news, trends and recommendations are covered. Outside of T3, Lizzie can be found mooching around Bath, attempting (or at least trying to) a new DIY project or spending time with family and friends.