I've been using the Asus ZenBook Duo 2026 for a week, and can't believe how much it makes sense

When I saw the new version of Asus' ZenBook Duo at CES this year, I thought it looked like an extremely slick update to an already relatively proven form factor, but I didn't expect it to win me over when I got it in for review.

Well, I don't want to spoil my verdict, with a bit more testing still to complete before I publish my full verdict, but this dual-screen laptop has indeed massively impressed me.

On the design front, it's very familiar, with basically the same external looks and the same slightly chunky lower half from last year (as a result of the removable layer housing the keyboard and trackpad). This makes it very comparable in footprint to other 13 and 14-inch laptops, but a little heavier and thicker.

When you detach the keyboard layer, though, you can see some changes that make a material difference to your use. A new hinge design is now subtler than ever, and the gap between the two displays is visibly smaller than last year, which is really nice.

The two displays are also superb, each one an OLED panel with 3K resolutions, and each is a full 14-inch panel – giving you genuinely loads of real estate to play with once you prop the machine up.

(Image credit: Future | Max Freeman-Mills)

This means it absolutely seems to fulfil its brief as a productivity monster, giving you effectively a second display built into your laptop, and I think professionals who often work on the go will find that instantly rewarding.

The other big headline inclusion is the latest generation of Intel chip – a Core Ultra Series 3, with all the performance boosts that come with it. While this certainly means superb multi-tasking power and the ability to chew through AI tasks for those who care to, I think the most attention-grabbing stuff is elsewhere.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

When I watched Intel's launch in Las Vegas, my first thoughts were that its integrated graphics performance could spell trouble for gaming laptops, and my testing has that take looking spot on.

Watching the ZenBook Duo run Cyberpunk 2077's benchmark on high settings at just under 60fps on average is pretty mind-blowing when you think about where we were a few years ago. I've been doing more rigorous testing in Battlefield 6, which Intel talked about onstage during its launch – and the results are suitably impressive.

I'll go into more detail when I write up my full review, but the game is extremely playable, and once you start to enable Intel's XeSS system for upscaling, along with frame generation, you can start to get some frame rates that defy the idea that integrated graphics can't be relied on.

It's a potentially major milestone for this sort of laptop, and I'll have much more to say in my full review, so keep your eyes peeled on the T3 homepage for when it goes live.