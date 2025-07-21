This is the best Fitbit money can buy, and it’s on offer for less than £100

The Charge 6 is Fitbit’s best-selling fitness tracker, and it’s plummeted to its lowest-ever price in a surprising limited-time Amazon deal.

Right now, you can scoop up this lightweight wearable with built-in GPS for £98.99, saving you 29% off its original price of £139.99, and it's the lowest price it’s ever been.

Who’s the Charge 6 for, though, and why is it the brand’s ‘best-selling’ model? Price and features play a big part in this; not only is the Charge 6 a much more affordable Fitbit, but it’s more of a hybrid between a fitness tracker and smartwatch.

Fitbit Charge 6: was £139.99 now £98.99 at Amazon The Charge 6 is a superb little health and fitness tracker, with advanced health metrics, over 40 workouts and built-in GPS. It also has Google apps, including Maps, YouTube Music and Google Wallet. Grab it at its lowest price ever at Amazon now.

It boasts many features you’d find on your typical fitness tracker, including heart rate monitoring, VO2 max, Sp02 levels, heart rate variability, sleep, stress and even ECG (typically found on more expensive wearables). However, it’s also equipped with Google Pay, YouTube Music, and you can receive phone notifications.

There are also more than 40 workout modes that the ‘SmartTrack’ mode can automatically recognise and start recording. Plus, thanks to the Daily Readiness Score, you’ll know whether your body is ready to hit the pedal or whether you need to rein things back. Battery life is also solid, giving you seven days of juice.

All this for less than £140? We’re not surprised it’s the best-selling Fitbit on the market, so the fact you can grab it now for less than £100 is an absolute steal.