Here's when the first OLED MacBook Pro might become available

Quick Summary We could see a MacBook Pro with an OLED screen by 2026, claims a fresh report. The MacBook Air timeline has been tipped too.

There have been a number of rumours surrounding upcoming MacBooks, with a many of them suggesting we will see a new MacBook Air (M4) within the next couple of months – maybe even within a few weeks. But while we're likely to get new MacBook Pro models later this year, you shouldn't hope for OLED displays quite yet.

Some past reports have claimed that Apple will move away from the IPS LCD displays that are currently offered on MacBook Pro models in favour of OLED by 2025. That was initially suggested by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, although it was contradicted by display analyst Ross Young who believed it would be 2026.

Now it seems the latter is most likely correct.

When is a MacBook Pro with an OLED screen likely?

A supply-chain report in The Elec, picked up by 9to5Mac has claimed Samsung Display is working on OLED panel samples for the MacBook Pro and that production for the panel will start next year.

The report, which was translated, said: "Samsung Display IT 8th generation organic light-emitting diode (OLED) line (A6) will be completed in the first half of the year."

It goes on to state that the first off the line will be the panel "for Apple’s MacBook Pro."

It's believed the OLED display will see a redesign for the MacBook Pro, including the potential for a punch hole camera in place of the notch, along with a thinner and lighter build.

The report also mentions the MacBook Air and its transition to an OLED panel, but this could be even further away than previous rumours have suggested.

We've heard in the past that we might see an Air model with an OLED display by 2027 or 2028, though the report on The Elec suggests 2029 and a less premium screen to the MacBook Pro.

According to the piece, which again has been translated: "The OLED MacBook Air is also expected to get a standard single-stack display, rather than the more sophisticated two-stack tandem displays we reported on for the MacBook Pro."

For now, nothing is confirmed, nor is it expected to be for quite some time.

Timelines can also shift so take the report with a pinch of salt, but also it's best not to expect a MacBook Pro with an OLED display this year.