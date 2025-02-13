Here's when the first OLED MacBook Pro might become available
But don't hold your breath just yet
Quick Summary
We could see a MacBook Pro with an OLED screen by 2026, claims a fresh report.
The MacBook Air timeline has been tipped too.
There have been a number of rumours surrounding upcoming MacBooks, with a many of them suggesting we will see a new MacBook Air (M4) within the next couple of months – maybe even within a few weeks. But while we're likely to get new MacBook Pro models later this year, you shouldn't hope for OLED displays quite yet.
Some past reports have claimed that Apple will move away from the IPS LCD displays that are currently offered on MacBook Pro models in favour of OLED by 2025. That was initially suggested by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, although it was contradicted by display analyst Ross Young who believed it would be 2026.
Now it seems the latter is most likely correct.
When is a MacBook Pro with an OLED screen likely?
A supply-chain report in The Elec, picked up by 9to5Mac has claimed Samsung Display is working on OLED panel samples for the MacBook Pro and that production for the panel will start next year.
The report, which was translated, said: "Samsung Display IT 8th generation organic light-emitting diode (OLED) line (A6) will be completed in the first half of the year."
It goes on to state that the first off the line will be the panel "for Apple’s MacBook Pro."
It's believed the OLED display will see a redesign for the MacBook Pro, including the potential for a punch hole camera in place of the notch, along with a thinner and lighter build.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
The report also mentions the MacBook Air and its transition to an OLED panel, but this could be even further away than previous rumours have suggested.
We've heard in the past that we might see an Air model with an OLED display by 2027 or 2028, though the report on The Elec suggests 2029 and a less premium screen to the MacBook Pro.
According to the piece, which again has been translated: "The OLED MacBook Air is also expected to get a standard single-stack display, rather than the more sophisticated two-stack tandem displays we reported on for the MacBook Pro."
For now, nothing is confirmed, nor is it expected to be for quite some time.
Timelines can also shift so take the report with a pinch of salt, but also it's best not to expect a MacBook Pro with an OLED display this year.
Britta is a freelance technology journalist who has been writing about tech for over a decade. She's covered all consumer tech from phones, tablets and wearables to smart home and beauty tech, with everything in between. She has a fashion journalism degree from London College of Fashion and previously did a long stint as deputy editor of Pocket-lint, but you’ll now find her byline on several titles including GQ, the Express, the Mirror, TechRadar, Stuff and iMore. You'll never find her without her Apple Watch on, aiming to complete her rings so she can justify the extra bar of chocolate and she loves a good iPhone trick.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Vitesy Shelfy review: gives your fridge the feelgood factor
This smart home gadget can help optimise refrigerator performance, get rid of nasty niffs and make food last for longer
By Rob Clymo Published
-
Netflix's new thriller shows how scary some schools can be
We get a tiny glimpse of Wayward
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
iPhone SE 4 and new iPad launch plans become more clear – other new Apple devices too
Industry expert Mark Gurman has clarified Apple's plans for its latest device refresh
By Rik Henderson Published
-
New Apple iPad could arrive this week, with one major upgrade planned
The new iPhone SE 4 could be joined by a new iPad in the coming days
By Rik Henderson Published
-
iPhone SE 4 revealed early by renowned case manufacturer
Also confirms it'll be called "iPhone SE (4th gen)"
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Sonos planned a crazy new product for iPhone owners, but reportedly scrapped it
Sonos had a plan for an iPhone accessory, but it didn't come to pass
By Chris Hall Published
-
Apple iPhone SE 4 could launch as soon as next week, claims expert
The rumours suggest a decent overhaul too
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
This Apple Watch cable can also charge your iPhone or even a Samsung Galaxy S25
This interesting cable from Nomad is perfect for Apple fans who travel
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
Apple Invites is the party planning app your iPhone deserves
The new Apple app is designed to help you create custom invitations
By Mat Gallagher Published
-
iPhone SE 4 price could be surprising... in a good way
This might be my favourite iPhone this year
By Sam Cross Published