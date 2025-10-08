Amazon's 50-inch Fire TV 4K deal is unbeatable – better than last Prime sale
Amazon's Fire TV Omni QLED is almost half price
A TV favourite has returned for Amazon's latest Prime sale! I've been covering Amazon's Prime Day deals for years now – and with so-called 'Big Deal Days' now upon us (from 7th to 8th October), you've got a short time to buy.
Previously, Amazon has sold its 55-inch 4K TV with 43% off, but for 2025 it's improved by a couple of percentage points. And you can secure one for just £82, taking advantage of the 0% interest model and splitting payments.
Check out the Amazon Fire TV 4K 50in deal here
To qualify you'll need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber, there's a maximum of two sets per member for purchase, and if you want to take the 0% interest route then you'll only need to pay a further 4 months to complete your purchase after the down payment.
Amazon's top TV from 2024 – the 'Omni QLED' part meaning it's the best model in the series, with the same Quantum Dot LED technology as you'll find in Samsung's premier sets – delivers wide-ranging colours and heaps of brightness. Beyond that, Fire TV means there's built-in catch-up services and Amazon Fire apps, so it's brilliantly easy to use.
So if you're looking to buy one of the best new TVs, then this early deal is a great opportunity. Amazon is the master of low pricing with its own-brand TV sets, but of course, making any Amazon Prime event a good time to buy.
It's a decent telly, too, as we called the Omni QLED 4K model a "feature-packed deal" in our full review from last year.
But the real appeal of the Amazon Fire TV 4K Omni QLED is its lower-than-the-competition price tag. Now at its lowest-ever point – which I've verified using third-party tracker CamelCamelCamel– you'll get a solid 45% off the asking price.
You have to be an Amazon Prime member for that interest-free purchase option to be possible, of course, but the service's cover fee is worth it for a discount that's this strong.
The 43-, 50- and 65-inch models are also heavily discounted – check out those deals here – meaning there's plenty of choice, whatever size best suits your needs.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Mike is T3's Tech Editor. He's been writing about consumer technology for 15 years and his beat covers phones – of which he's seen hundreds of handsets over the years – laptops, gaming, TV & audio, and more. There's little consumer tech he's not had a hand at trying, and with extensive commissioning and editing experience, he knows the industry inside out. As the former Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for 10 years where he furthered his knowledge and expertise, whilst writing about literally thousands of products, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.