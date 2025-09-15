You can get the superb Nothing Phone (3) for under £500 already – flagship specs for a mid-range price

When you see a deal like this on a phone that only came out a matter of weeks ago, you pay attention – Nothing has just made a seriously impressive offer on its newest flagship, the Phone (3), although only some people will be able to claim it.

The deal sees Nothing knocking off up to £300 from the price of a new Phone (3), if you trade in either a Phone (1) or Phone (2) – making the new phone's price £499 (for 12+256 version) and £599 (for the 16+512 version). In other words, you'd be getting a flagship phone for a genuinely mid-range price.

Save £300 Nothing Phone (3): was £799 now £499 at Nothing Tech - UK If you have a phone that qualifies for a discount, you absolutely need to at least head to Nothing's site to see how much you could trade it for – with a maximum saving of £300 seeming extremely tempting to us. Read more ▼

There are some hoops to jump through here – you can only take advantage of the offer in regions where the older phones were sold (which basically means that US residents are out of luck), and you need to give Nothing your IMEI number to check if the device is eligible.

The offer, meanwhile, will run from today until 3 October 2025, so you've got a couple of weeks to take advantage of it (and to work out if your Phone (1) feels long enough in the tooth to warrant the upgrade). Nothing says this is all dependent on stock and availability, though, which means it could probably yank away the offer if it starts to run away in popularity.

Interestingly, Nothing also says that people who bought a Phone (1) or Phone (2) and have already upgraded to a Phone (3) should get in touch with its customer support to discuss the matter. Since the whole deal is being framed as a reward for its early adopters, this might mean that those who already pulled a trigger could still get some cash back if they have the older phone lying around – but don't quote me on that, it's pure speculation on my part.

Perhaps the only issue with the Nothing Phone (3), stopping it from being one of the very best phones around, was its higher price. This deal seems like it's laser-targeted at solving that issue, so check it out if you're able.