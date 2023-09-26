5 bizarre smart home devices you won't believe exist

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

If you're a smart home fan and you've got a nice little set-up on the go, then any new product on the market is going to spark your interest. One great thing about the smart home industry is that it's constantly evolving, with new products manufactured and released every single day. Whilst it's hard not to get drawn in by everything, it's certainly exciting to keep on top of them all.

One thing that always takes me by surprise is that no matter how basic you think a product is, there is always going to be a smarter, more advanced version of it out there somewhere. That version may or may not be on the market just yet, but it's being developed in one way or another. Even if you think a toaster or shower head is about as basic as it gets, you just wait.

We've searched far and wide and found five of the strangest smart home devices around. Whether you think they're ridiculous or not, you never know, you might end up purchasing one...

Before we jump in, have a look at 3 smart home devices you can use that will save you money on your energy bill. Every little helps!

1. Revolution InstaGlo Smart Toaster

(Image credit: Revolution Cooking)

If you think it couldn't get more basic than a toaster, you're completely wrong. Believe it or not, the Revolution InstaGlo is a smart toaster that uses advanced technology to give you the perfect slice of toast. The InstaGlo heating system reaches full heat in seconds, searing the bread without drying it, so it's crispy on the outside yet soft and delicious on the inside.

There are five food settings (bread, English muffin, bagel, waffle, pastry), three toasting modes (fresh, frozen, reheat) and seven different toasting shades - yep, you heard that right. If that isn't enough, there's a digital clock sleep screen as well as a 'Time to clean" crumb tray reminder.

The toaster is currently only available to purchase in the US and Canada, but Revolution Cooking has shared that they're planning on launching internationally in the not too distant future. For $349.95, will you be purchasing one?

2. HAPIfork

(Image credit: HAPIfork)

Ever heard that one of the best ways to lose weight is to chew your food slowly, allowing yourself to feel more full and therefore eat less. Well, this is exactly how the HAPIfork works, allowing users to keep track of how fast they eat by recording when the fork touches your mouth and how long the interval is between each serving. If you eat too fast, HAPIfork alerts you with a gentle vibration and indicator light to discreetly remind you to slow down.

You can then upload your information to your computer via bluetooth or using the USB cable, allowing you to share your information with family, friends, trainers or nutritionists, and even add pictures and comments!

HapiFORK isn't currently on the market but there are prototypes available to purchase for $99 on the company's Kickstarter page.

3. The Smart Garden 9 PRO

(Image credit: Click and Grow)

If you're green-fingered but have a tendency to kill every house plant you've ever had, then the Smart Garden 9 PRO might be a good smart home investment for you. It's an app-controlled innovative self-growing garden, allowing users to water their plants, set the lighting and schedule a routine all from their phone.

All you do is plant your seeds in the provided plant pods, add water to the planter (the four litre water tank holds enough water for up to one month) and plug it in! It's as easy as that.

The Smart Garden 9 PRO has an RRP of £245.95 but is currently on sale for £194.95. Click and Grow also ship internationally so you'll be able to get your hands on one wherever you are in the world.

4. Hero smart dispenser

(Image credit: Hero)

Often forgetting to take you medication? The Hero is an award-winning smart dispenser that alerts you when it's time to take your pills with a sound and blinking light. You then just have to press on button and it dispenses your dose. There's also an app that lets you add your medication list to receive pill-time reminders, missed-dose alerts and track what you took and when. The dispenser is also designed to be set up on the Wi-Fi so it can dispense your meds according to your schedule.

The Hero smart dispenser is only available in the US and customers must purchase a Hero subscription plan to be able to receive the device.

5. Moxie Showerhead

(Image credit: Moxie)

If blasting music whilst in the shower is your thing, then look no further. The Moxie Showerhead combines a luxurious spray with a best in class high-quality audio speaker, elevating your everyday showering. Plus, the speaker easily removes, so you can bring it wherever you want to go.

The Moxie Showerhead speaker is Bluetooth-enabled to pair with your phone or other device. Available in three different colours to suit your bathroom aesthetic, the Showerhead is also voice activated so you can just request your favourite tunes or podcast out loud without even opening your eyes!

The Moxie Showerhead is available in the US for $99.

