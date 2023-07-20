3 essential smart home products for under £50

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Whether your a smart home expert or just starting out, it’s always good to check out what are the essential products to have. A lot of people assume that adding smart home products to your home can be a pricey task, and they’re not wrong. However, there are also a lot of options out there that don’t cost the earth. A lot of well-known companies such as Philips Hue or Amazon have cheaper alternatives, meaning accessing smart home products doesn’t have to be as expensive as you think.

There have been lots of great additions to the smart home market recently, and we’ve found 3 options that are essential to your smart set-up. Don’t panic - they all cost under £50! Have a look to see what you can get your hands on:

Before we jump in, have a look at 3 smart home devices you can use that will save you money on your energy bill. Every little helps!

1. Amazon Echo Pop (£44.99)

(Image credit: Amazon)

The Echo Pop is a brand new addition to Amazon’s smart speaker range, only launching back in May. Available in Lavender Bloom, Midnight Teal, Charcoal and Glacier White, it’s a compact Bluetooth smart speaker featuring Alexa that’s perfect for bedrooms and small spaces. There are also a range of Echo Pop sleeves which can add a personalised splash of colour!

What’s really great is that the Echo Pop supports Matter connectivity, making it perfect for smart home lovers who want to integrate into their existing ecosystem. There's also a Low Power Mode on the device which conserves energy whilst not in use, making it easier on your energy bill.

For just £44.99, it’s the perfect product to add to your smart home! Available on Amazon and John Lewis .

2. Philips Hue White and colour Ambiance Smart Light Bulb (£49.99)

(Image credit: Philips Hue)

With a brightness of 800 Lumen, the Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance Smart Light Bulb is a great way to get your home’s smart lighting kickstarted. You’re able to choose from 16 million lighting colours as well as control it using voice commands via an Alexa or Google Assistant.

It can work in two different ways too! Either connect it to the Philips Hue Bluetooth app on your phone or tablet, or connect it to your Hue Bridge to unlock the full range of smart functions, such as out of home control and schedules.

One bulb costs just £49.99 on the Philips Hue website , but you can also purchase a 2-pack for £84.99. Have a look at our 2023 guide to the best smart bulbs if you’d like some more information.

3. Ring Indoor Cam (£49.99)

(Image credit: Amazon)

Smart security cameras can be on the pricey side, but Ring’s latest device is one of the most one of the most affordable security cameras out there. With 1080p HD video and a 140-degree field of view, you simply just plug it in and you're up and running.

Alexa support is included, as you would expect from an Amazon-owned brand, and it still has the usual Ring functions such as motion detection and two-way audio. Night vision is included as well.

Available for £49.99 on Amazon in white or black!