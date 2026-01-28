Yale’s new smart lock looks ‘invisible’ from the outside – and it might convince me to upgrade my door

QUICK SUMMARY Yale has unveiled its new Linus Smart Lock 2 Lite with upgraded technology and a near ‘invisible’ design. Priced at £129.98, the Yale Linus Smart Lock 2 Lite has auto locking and unlocking features on both the inside and outside of your door to make busy mornings easier.

Watch out Nuki – Yale has just unveiled its latest smart lock , and its near ‘invisible’ design might convince me to upgrade my door handle. The new Yale Linus Smart Lock 2 Lite comes with KeySense technology for quick button-controlled and auto locking and unlocking features – and the price isn’t bad, either.

If you’re worried that having a smart lock is just a ‘challenge’ for burglars to break into your home, then you’ll appreciate the new design of the Yale Linus Smart Lock 2 Lite . Compatible with Lift-to-Lock and European doors, the smart lock is mounted on the inside, making it appear ‘invisible’ from the outside as your external door handle stays the same.

Not only does this mean you don’t have to tamper too much with your front door, but the Yale Linus Smart Lock 2 Lite is also ideal for renters. Set-up requires no drilling, so it’s easy to install all by yourself.

The Yale Linus Smart Lock 2 Lite comes with new KeySense technology which allows you to unlock your door from the inside by simply tapping the button on the lock. If you press it for longer, the Yale Linus Smart Lock 2 Lite locks automatically following a customisable delay after you’ve left the house.

From the outside, the Yale Linus Smart Lock 2 Lite automatically unlocks using your phone’s location. When you approach the door, the Yale Linus Smart Lock 2 Lite will recognise your phone and unlock it, a feature that’s especially helpful if you have your hands full with kids or groceries.

The Yale Linus Smart Lock 2 Lite connects to the Yale Home app and uses it alongside the Yale Wi-Fi bridge to give you remote access to your door. The app also sends real-time notifications about who’s entering or exiting your home. The Yale Linus Smart Lock 2 Lite is also compatible with other ecosystems, including Alexa, Apple Home, Google Home, Samsung SmartThings and Matter via Thread.

For even more security, users can buy a Yale Smart Keypad to go with the smart lock so you can unlock your door using a personalised code.

