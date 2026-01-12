Samsung phone owners get a timely free gift from the Upside Down – but it "could be pulled at any time"

Quick Summary Users of a Samsung Galaxy phone will soon get a themed upgrade. It will be particularly exciting for fans of Stranger Things, though you'll need to act fast.

Even if you're not a fan of Stranger Things, you'll have struggled to avoid the furore surrounding the series in recent weeks. As it finally reached its climactic ending, a swathe of conspiracies and farewells have elevated it to new heights.

Now, those using a Samsung phone will be able to show off their love of the franchise in style. That's because there's a new theme and wallpaper pack which can be used on those devices – but it's only available for a limited time.

According to the report, the pack contains five live-action wallpapers, as well as a theme for your handset. It's being made available from today, and will be available to download in 186 countries around the world.

Access requirements are a little more involved than you might expect, but still not too bad. You'll need to have the Netflix app installed and launch it once, after which the content will be free to get from the Galaxy Store.

In order to utilise the theme, users will need a Samsung Galaxy handset running either Android 15 or Android 16. That means you'll need something relatively modern in order to show off your Stranger things love every day.

Fortunately, the requirements for the wallpapers are easier to get behind. Those will run on anything with Android 8 or newer, which must include pretty much every Samsung device still working at this point.

It follows a similar offering from the two brands at the launch of Stranger Things Season 4. They also did something similar with the K-Pop Demon Hunters film which launched last year.

The report suggests that the pack will be available from today until the 22nd of February. Bizarrely, though, it also suggests that the pack "could be pulled at any time", so if you're looking to snag it on your personal device, you'd be wise to get in there quickly.