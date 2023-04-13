New DJI Inspire 3 is the ultimate camera drone (with an eye-watering price tag)

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Have you ever thought, "Man, the best drones just don't cut it when it comes to crisp video footage?" Did you ever wonder what a full-blown professional DJI camera drone would look like and cost? No need to ponder anymore, as DJI's latest product, the Inspire 3, is exactly that kind of drone, featuring streamlined, precise, full-frame 8K capabilities to "meet the needs of top-level movie productions."

As teased on DJI's social channels (opens in new tab) (links to Instagram) and hot on the heels of the DJI Goggles Integra and DJI RC Motion 2 controller announcement, the DJI Inspire 3 (not to be confused with the affordable Fitbit Inspire 3 fitness tracker) is said to be the only cinema-grade drone that supports both RTK-powered Waypoint Pro and omnidirectional sensing to perform flight missions more safely and with higher precision than ever before.

"The Inspire 3 empowers users to fully maximise the potential of any shot as they can record in cinematic-grade image quality previously only available with large and clunky camera systems," said Ferdinand Wolf, Creative Director at DJI, "We are looking forward to seeing how the Inspire 3 will push aerial cinematography to a completely new level."

We won't go into much detail about the specs of this professional-level drone, as this article would quickly spin out of control, but here is a quick overview:

The DJI Inspire 3 is equipped with the lightest ever full-frame Zenmuse X9-8K Air Gimbal Camera, which features DJI's latest image processing system, CineCore 3.0, supporting internal recording of up to 8K/25fps CinemaDNG video as well as 8K/75fps Apple ProRes RAW video. Furthermore, in S&Q mode, X9-8K Air supports internal recording of up to full-frame 4K/120fps ProRes RAW video without cropping.

The X9-8K Air Gimbal is also compatible with an additional 18 mm F2.8 full-frame ultra-wide lens and a new telephoto lens specially made for 8K aerial cinematography and full-frame 24mm, 35mm and 50mm lenses for a premium selection designed with aerial filming in mind.

(Image credit: DJI)

As for speed and flight time, the DJI Inspire 3 is equipped with TB51 intelligent dual batteries that provide a flight time of up to 28 minutes. The powerful propulsion system brings a flight speed of up to 94km/h, 8m/s ascent and descent speed, and even a dive speed of up to 10m/s. Better still, the integrated 3 GNSS System (GPS + Galileo + BeiDou) is powered by built-in dual-layered ceramic RTK antennas and ensures precise flight manoeuvres even in challenging environments.

The drone has a new feature called Waypoint Pro, which enables flight-route and shot planning with a wide range of customised settings. An example is the "3D Dolly" option that can simulate a crane, cable cam, or a dolly "while going far beyond the limitations of those devices," DJI explains. 3D Dolly allows you to create an aerial motion path where the pilot can move back and forward along the path with adjustable speed and complete gimbal control according to the shot's needs.

The DJI Inspire 3 will be available for purchase directly from DJI (opens in new tab) and select third-party retailers by the end of June for a recommended retail price of €14,999 (approx. £13,419/$16,499/AU$20,469). The combo includes the DJI Inspire 3 Aircraft, Zenmuse X9-8K Air Gimbal Camera, RC Plus remote controller, 6x TB51 Intelligent Battery, Charging Hub, PROSSD 1TB, Trolley Case, 3x Foldable Quick-Release Propellers (Pair), Lens Carrying Box, RC Plus Strap, and more.