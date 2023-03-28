DJI takes the FPV drone experience to new heights with its latest launch

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

DJI is the best drone manufacturer because despite being in the lead, the company won't stop innovating, which is a surefire way to stay ahead of the competition. The latest additions to their portfolio are two products that elevate the DJI Avata FPV drone experience to the next level. Say hi to the DJI Goggles Integra and DJI RC Motion 2.

"DJI Goggles Integra and DJI RC Motion 2 offer unparalleled control and comfort for an immersive first-person flight experience, making it easier and more fun to fly DJI Avata," says DJI Creative Director Ferdinand Wolf. With advanced micro-OLED screen displays, ultra-low-latency DJI O3+ video transmission, and integrated design, DJI Goggles Integra does look like the perfect addition to your DJI Avata setup, together with the new ergonomically constructed DJI RC Motion 2 controller.

(Image credit: DJI)

DJI Goggles Integra

The DJI Goggles Integra features two HD 1080p Micro-OLED screens that deliver true-to-life colours, stunning highlights, and detailed shadows with an impressive brightness of 700 nits. The screens have a 100 Hz refresh rate and TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certification, "ensuring a smoother and more comfortable viewing experience," says the brand. DJI O3+ video transmission technology offers ultra-low 30 ms latency and stable video transmission for high-speed aerial photography.

The FPV Goggles have an integrated design that merges the headband and battery into one. The built-in battery headband is light and offers up to two hours of operating time. And thanks to the built-in GPS, you can fly your Avata without connecting to a smartphone.

(Image credit: DJI)

DJI RC Motion 2

Featuring motion-sensing technology and an upgraded joystick, the DJI RC Motion 2 allows users of all levels to "easily navigate, manoeuvre, and explore the skies in a unique way", according to DJI. The upgraded joystick and accelerator with a reverse function support multidirectional flight, including vertical, backward, and sideways. This makes it easier to adjust the direction or choose a suitable place to land.

The Fn dial lets you quickly adjust the camera's ISO, shutter, and other parameters without interacting with the goggles. When combined with DJI Avata and DJI Goggles Integra, your hand movements dictate the aircraft's flight direction. With the DJI Fly app, you can connect the DJI Goggles Integra to your smartphone, display a real-time camera view to your goggles and smartphone simultaneously, and even share the view with friends for a truly stunning and immersive flight experience.

(Image credit: DJI)

DJI Goggles Integra (opens in new tab) and DJI RC Motion 2 (opens in new tab) are available to buy from today, 28 March 2023, from authorised retailers and at DJI (opens in new tab) in several configurations. The DJI Goggles Integra is available on its own for £579 (~ $712), while the DJI RC Motion 2 costs £159 (~ $195). The DJI Avata Pro-View Combo (DJI RC Motion 2) includes DJI Goggles 2, DJI RC Motion 2, and DJI Avata and is available for £1,249 (~ $1,537). Finally, the DJI Avata Explorer Combo includes DJI Goggles Integra, DJI RC Motion 2, and DJI Avata and is available for £1,099 (~ $1,352).

For more accessibly-priced drones and accessories, check out T3's best beginner drones and best cheap drones guides.