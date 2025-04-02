I got up close with Segway's brand new robot lawn mowers – here are my first thoughts
Could this be the best robot mower range of 2025?
With the flood of robot lawn mowers that took over CES, finding one that truly stood out was no easy task. Some brands were entering the market for the first time, whilst seasoned pros showcased their third or fourth-generation models. However, it’s not often you see a company launch brand-new models and update its existing lineup at the same time – until Segway did just that.
Segway used the show to announce an entirely new line of Navimow robotic mowers, and just weeks later, dropped the news that its previous models were getting a fresh round of updates as well.
The new mowers are now officially out in the wild, and I was luckily among the first to see them in action before everyone else.
The experience felt a little like something out of Black Mirror at first – a group of tech journalists holed up overnight in a hotel in rural France, surrounded by a small army of robot lawn mowers quietly patrolling the grounds. Thankfully, they didn’t go rogue and try to rewire our brains, but it was the perfect chance to get up close and put them to the test.
There are four robot mowers in the new X3 Series range – the X315, X330, X350 and X390 – each designed with larger outdoor spaces in mind. At first, I wondered if that focus might make them less appealing to the average homeowner, but it was soon confirmed that they work just as well on standard lawns.
Two standout features across the range is the ultra-fast charging and accelerated mowing speed, making these mowers up to twice as efficient as the industry average. And after seeing them in action, I can confirm that it’s noticeably faster, and I’ve sat through my fair share of painfully slow robot mower demos.
Another feature that caught my eye is Enhanced VisionFence technology – an AI-powered system for smart route planning and obstacle avoidance. That said, you never really know how well these things work until you put them to the test, so I’m especially excited to try it out further.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
One other detail I really liked was the dot matrix screen, adding a cool retro touch compared to standard LCD screens or button controls. It’s not just for looks either – it displays status updates, theft alerts, GPS tracking, and can even be controlled via the best smart speakers. Segway made a point of highlighting its uniqueness during the event, so it’s clearly something the brand is proud of.
Price-wise, the range starts at £2,199 and goes up to £4,299, with US pricing yet to be confirmed. Yes, they’re on the pricey side, but the best robot mowers usually are.
I’ll be reviewing a model from the new Segway Navimow X3 Series range soon, so stay tuned for a deeper dive if any of this has piqued your interest.
Lizzie is T3's Home Living Staff Writer, covering the latest in style, wellness and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
I've read every Reacher book, but this season hasn't hooked me
Not quite floating my boat
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Surfing meets camping in this ruggedly stylish new collab from Finisterre and Snow Peak
Titanium mugs, YULEX wetsuits and a sleeping bag poncho – this collab has it all
By Matt Kollat Published
-
Watch out Husqvarna – there's a new robot lawn mower brand in town
Say hello to Sunseeker
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Segway just dropped a major update for its robot lawn mowers – but I wasn't expecting this feature
This is a game-changer for anyone living with unpredictable weather conditions
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Cordless vs robot: which type of lawn mower should you buy?
Stuck between the two? Here's everything you need to know
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Dreame's new robotic mower has all-terrain wheels, wireless technology and improved rain sensors
What more could you possibly need?
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
EZVIZ takes on Segway with its first-ever robot lawn mower
EZVIZ quietly announces its RM600 robot lawn mower
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Husqvarna introduces wire-free version of its best-selling robotic mower
It's been a long time coming
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Are robot lawn mowers actually waterproof and where should they be stored?
The answers will surprise you
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
iGarden's new all-terrain robotic lawn mower can run for 10 hours on a single charge
It doesn't get much better than that
By Lizzie Wilmot Published