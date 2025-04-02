I got up close with Segway's brand new robot lawn mowers – here are my first thoughts

With the flood of robot lawn mowers that took over CES, finding one that truly stood out was no easy task. Some brands were entering the market for the first time, whilst seasoned pros showcased their third or fourth-generation models. However, it’s not often you see a company launch brand-new models and update its existing lineup at the same time – until Segway did just that.

Segway used the show to announce an entirely new line of Navimow robotic mowers, and just weeks later, dropped the news that its previous models were getting a fresh round of updates as well.

The new mowers are now officially out in the wild, and I was luckily among the first to see them in action before everyone else.

(Image credit: Segway Navimow)

The experience felt a little like something out of Black Mirror at first – a group of tech journalists holed up overnight in a hotel in rural France, surrounded by a small army of robot lawn mowers quietly patrolling the grounds. Thankfully, they didn’t go rogue and try to rewire our brains, but it was the perfect chance to get up close and put them to the test.

There are four robot mowers in the new X3 Series range – the X315, X330, X350 and X390 – each designed with larger outdoor spaces in mind. At first, I wondered if that focus might make them less appealing to the average homeowner, but it was soon confirmed that they work just as well on standard lawns.

(Image credit: Segway Navimow)

Two standout features across the range is the ultra-fast charging and accelerated mowing speed, making these mowers up to twice as efficient as the industry average. And after seeing them in action, I can confirm that it’s noticeably faster, and I’ve sat through my fair share of painfully slow robot mower demos.

Another feature that caught my eye is Enhanced VisionFence technology – an AI-powered system for smart route planning and obstacle avoidance. That said, you never really know how well these things work until you put them to the test, so I’m especially excited to try it out further.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Lizzie Wilmot / T3)

One other detail I really liked was the dot matrix screen, adding a cool retro touch compared to standard LCD screens or button controls. It’s not just for looks either – it displays status updates, theft alerts, GPS tracking, and can even be controlled via the best smart speakers. Segway made a point of highlighting its uniqueness during the event, so it’s clearly something the brand is proud of.

Price-wise, the range starts at £2,199 and goes up to £4,299, with US pricing yet to be confirmed. Yes, they’re on the pricey side, but the best robot mowers usually are.

I’ll be reviewing a model from the new Segway Navimow X3 Series range soon, so stay tuned for a deeper dive if any of this has piqued your interest.