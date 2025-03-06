Segway just dropped a major update for its robot lawn mowers – but I wasn't expecting this feature

QUICK SUMMARY Segway has just announced a major update for its Navimow app, packed with a variety of new features and improvements. The new version of the app (version 3.0) will roll out for the X3 series, but will be available to the Navimow i or H series models as well.

Segway has long been known for making some of the best robot lawn mowers out there, even as more and more brands jump into the market every day. Its Navimow series has proved to be hugely popular over the years, and it has a brand new range of mowers expected to launch any day now.

On top of all that, Segway has just announced a major update for its Navimow app, packed with a whole host of new features and improvements. The timing couldn’t be better, as lots of people are starting to invest in robot mowers ahead of the warmer months – so this update is a very welcome change.

The new version of the app (version 3.0) will roll out for the X3 series, but if you own a Navimow i or H series model, you’ll also benefit from the update. After scrolling through the list of new features, I was pleasantly surprised by a few of them…

(Image credit: Segway)

My personal favourite has to be the Traction Control System, a new setting that can fine-tune the mower according to different weather conditions. We don’t have all the details yet, but it sounds like the wheels will be able to adapt to different levels of moisture or dryness, which is a game-changer for anyone living with unpredictable weather conditions. Oh, and the Navimow i105E and i108E models can now mow in custom patterns – a nice little extra touch.

On top of that, the update also brings improvements to the app’s homepage and notifications, along with some new handy functions. You’ll now be able to manage multiple devices and rename them, plus you’ll even get voice control via Google Assistant.

Another standout addition is the new Edge Mowing function, which specifically improves how well the mower handles edges – something that’s been a major frustration for a lot of robot mower owners. It’s great to see Segway listening to feedback and actively improving the experience.

So, if you’re a Segway mower owner (or thinking of becoming one), this is all very good news. Be sure to stay tuned for any upcoming announcements about those new Segway mowers as well – we’re just as excited as you are.