Segway Navimow’s new robot lawn mower is the fastest mower I’ve ever seen

At CES 2025 , Segway Navimow has debuted its new robot lawn mower, and it might be the fastest mower I’ve ever seen. The Segway Navimow X3 Series is designed to precisely maintain a range of lawn sizes with its larger cutting widths and accelerated mowing speeds – people with huge gardens are definitely going to be interested in this new launch.

While Segway used to be best known for its e-scooters , the brand has since branched out into making robot lawn mowers . Segway Navimow has quickly become a go-to brand for its range of lawn mowers, with its Segway Navimow iSeries 105e winning a T3 Award in 2024.

Building off its success, Segway Navimow has now debuted its latest X3 Series. With a similar design to most of its current lawn mower models, the Segway Navimow X3 Series has been given the latest AI technology, including an integrated screen to offer real-time insights and updates, and it integrates with smart home ecosystems, like Alexa and Google Home.

What makes the Segway Navimow X3 Series so interesting is its speed. It’s been engineered with an accelerated mowing speed for faster cutting and maintenance. The mower’s larger cutting width also contributes to its ability to precisely maintain lawns of all sizes and complexities – it can even cover gardens of up to 2.5 acres.

(Image credit: Segway Navimow)

Mowing the lawn isn’t exactly the most exciting job in the world, so having a robot lawn mower do it for you makes life easier and less stressful. But if you’ve watched the latest Wallace and Gromit special, you might be a little worried about letting a mower loose on your garden. But the X3 Series has Segway Navimow’s self-developed technology that ensures it maps and mows precisely and without going off-piste.

To navigate large spaces, the Segway Navimow X3 Series uses an advanced 3D camera and AI-assisted mapping to efficiently trim your lawn. Its mapping, coverage and location technologies help the mower to identify and navigate the space, including tricky areas like bad signal spots, trees and pathways. Its wide-angle camera also extends the mower’s view and helps it to avoid obstacles.

Pricing and availability of the Segway Navimow X3 Series has yet to be announced but it’s expected to launch in spring 2025, just in time for peak gardening season.

