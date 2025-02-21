Fitbit watches get their first free update of the year, and even better is to come
Exciting things are in the pipeline when it comes to sleep
Quick Summary
Fitbit has released an update to its fitness trackers and smartwatches that will display status indicators as soon as you turn on the screen.
And there's another even bigger feature reportedly coming that's great for sleep too.
We love a software update – whether it's to our phones, tablets or smartwatches – they generally bring a few extra features that make the overall experience better. There's little to complain about there.
The latest devices to get an update worth talking about are Fitbit's Charge 6, Inspire 3, Sense 2 and Versa 4. With the update, the fitness trackers and smartwatches will all display status indicators when you turn on their screens, allowing you to quickly see various details immediately.
The status indicators include a battery icon when your Fitbit device is critically low, a phone with a line through it when your Fitbit device isn't connected to your phone, a moon when sleep mode is activated on your Fitbit devices and an icon to show when do not disturb mode is on.
The update also brings new Bluetooth security features, as reported by 9to5Google. It's said that the Fitbit app will prompt you to forget your tracker and reconnect to benefit from the improvements.
What else is coming for Fitbit devices?
That's not all that's coming to Fitbit devices in the future, though. In a separate report, 9to5Google also revealed that Fitbit Labs is preparing to offer a new "Sleep Need" feature that will give you your "ideal bedtime and wake up times".
The feature was discovered through an APK Insight, and so isn't confirmed by Fitbit as yet. But if it does arrive, it looks like the Google-owned brand will attempt to offer a personalised sleep schedule.
Also according to the report, the new function will incorporate three aspects, which will include you answering a few questions during the day about how you feel at different times. It is then said to use your responses and data to detail how much sleep you need every night. As 9to5Google says: "You’ll get a personalised bedtime and wake time recommendation to help you get the sleep you need."
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
It's said there will be morning, midday and evening surveys, with the midday option asking about your energy levels. The feature will then apparently tell you how much sleep you need, detail your sleep debt and give an explanation on how it came to the calculation.
You will need to wear your Fitbit device for five days to get more accurate data, and once your bedtime and wake up time is calculated, the app will recommend changing your alarm to reflect what has been suggested.
As mentioned, there is no word on when this feature might appear as yet. It is claimed to have been found in version 4.37 of Fitbit for Android, but it's not currently live in the app, so fingers crossed for this one.
Britta is a freelance technology journalist who has been writing about tech for over a decade. She's covered all consumer tech from phones, tablets and wearables to smart home and beauty tech, with everything in between. She has a fashion journalism degree from London College of Fashion and previously did a long stint as deputy editor of Pocket-lint, but you’ll now find her byline on several titles including GQ, the Express, the Mirror, TechRadar, Stuff and iMore. You'll never find her without her Apple Watch on, aiming to complete her rings so she can justify the extra bar of chocolate and she loves a good iPhone trick.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
Google's assimilation of Fitbit is almost complete
Fitbit website is no more
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
Google confirms the death of Fitbit as we know it
Don't expect a new Fitbit watch
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Fitbit watches getting their biggest feature upgrade since launch – but it won't please everyone
It's all change at Fitbit
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Fitbit gets a great free upgrade to help you get better sleep
The Fitbit app has been redesigned and refreshed
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Fitbit watches to get a free upgrade, but it might not be for you
What Google giveth...
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Fitbit Inspire 2 review: a solid value choice for tracking wellness and sleep stats
The Fitbit Inspire 2 delivers useful wellness features for a very reasonable price. Here's our review
By Jennifer Allen Last updated
-
Huawei Band 3 Pro vs Honor Band 5: which fitness tracker is best for you?
Cheap versus cheaper: which is the better fitness tracker?
By Matt Kollat Last updated
-
Huawei Band 3 Pro fitness tracker is like a Fitbit with more features at a lower cost
You'll get your money's worth and some more
By Matt Kollat Last updated