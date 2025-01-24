New Panerai watch celebrates adventure with a slick blue dial

Quick Summary Italian watchmaker, Panerai, has just unveiled its newest watch. Celebrating its ambassador, Mike Horn, this is designed to go anywhere on the planet.

It feels like no other watch brand releases models as quickly as Panerai. We're just a few weeks into 2025, but the brand is already lining up to unveil its second new variant of the year.

That's the new Panerai Submersible QuarantaQuattro Mike Horn Edition. As you've probably gleamed from the name, that's another model dedicated to explorer and brand ambassador, Mike Horn.

The last model was unveiled back in November, costing over £65,000 and including a once-in-a-lifetime experience with Mr Horn himself. There's none of that on offer here, though, with a much more understated piece.

The 44mm brushed steel case is classically Panerai with its squircle design and oversized crown guard. The dial is also brushed and blue in colour, with accents in yellow to contrast nicely. That's surrounded by a blue ceramic bezel, and matches nicely with a rubberised crown and rubber strap, too.

Inside, the P.900 calibre offers a fantastic three day power reserve. That's something which should be no surprise – adventurous folk like Mike Horn require a longer power reserve, to keep the watch ticking on longer expeditions without the constant need to wind.

It's a really neat package overall. I'm particularly fond of the colour matching, which keeps everything looking nice and uniform.

The 44mm case is certainly going to be on the larger side for most people, but that really should come as no surprise to Panerai fans. The brand has always been associated with larger case diameters – it's part and parcel of the design language employed here.

Priced at £10,300 in the UK (approx. $12,750 / AU$20,250), this certainly isn't a cheap piece – though it is a darn site less costly than the earlier experience edition.

The biggest competition for this model is going to be the remainder of the Panerai collection. The model which this is based on comes in just shy of £2,000 cheaper, which may be more appealing unless you're a die hard Mike Horn fan. Still, that colourway should be enough to tempt some into parting with the extra cash.